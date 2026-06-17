CEO visit reinforces UK-Egypt partnership as Egypt advances economic reforms

BII’s new five-year strategy will support reforms by scaling investment and strengthening key sectors

Cairo, Egypt: British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, today launches its new strategy in Egypt, with total commitments reaching nearly $1.3 billion since 2012.

As Chief Executive Officer Leslie Maasdorp visits Cairo, the DFI is deepening its partnership with Egypt to accelerate reform, unlock investment, and support long-term green and inclusive growth.

Under its new five-year strategy, BII aims to drive £9 billion of new capital into Africa, including £5 billion of its own capital, while mobilising the rest from private investors. In Egypt, this will support structural and economic reform priorities by scaling investment, deepening financial markets, strengthening resilience, and improving the long-term sustainability of key sectors, including energy, agriculture, financial services and manufacturing and export-oriented businesses.

During the visit, which commenced earlier this week, Maasdorp engaged with senior government officials, investors and private sector leaders as Egypt advances an ambitious reform programme to accelerate the country’s path to stabilisation, recovery and long-term growth. The National Industrial Strategy (2026–2030) targets increasing the industry’s share of GDP to 20 per cent by 2030, creating up to 8 million jobs and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub.

Leslie Maasdorp, Chief Executive Officer of British International Investment, said: "Egypt is a vital partner for British International Investment and a cornerstone of our new strategy. Having committed nearly $1.3 billion since we started making direct investments in the country, this reflects both the scale of opportunity and the strength of our long-term partnership.

“We are committed to mobilising more capital into renewable energy and other productive sectors that create jobs, strengthen resilience and support Egypt’s transition to a more sustainable and competitive economy.”

Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK’s Ambassador to Egypt, added: “The UK is proud to support Egypt through its partnership with British International Investment. BII’s new strategy underlines the UK’s long-term commitment to mobilising investment that drives sustainable growth, supports economic reform and creates opportunities for people and businesses across Egypt.”

Advancing Egypt’s green energy transition

Egypt has set a target to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with BII playing a leading role in financing this transition. Over the previous strategy period, more than 50 per cent of BII’s commitments in Egypt were in climate finance, including over $300 million committed to landmark projects such as the 1.1 GW Gulf of Suez Wind Farm and a 1.1 GW integrated solar and battery storage facility with Scatec.

Strengthening trade, infrastructure and industrial growth

BII is supporting Egypt’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing and trade hub by investing in infrastructure and logistics. Its long-term partnership with DP World is enhancing port capacity and efficiency, improving access to goods and supporting job creation. This aligns with Egypt’s National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and strengthen the country’s position in global value chains.

BII is also supporting climate-resilient water infrastructure through the Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID) platform, with Egypt identified as a priority market.

Expanding access to finance for businesses and underserved groups

Through partnerships with institutions including Arab African International Bank, Banque du Caire and Commercial International Bank, BII is expanding access to finance for SMEs, entrepreneurs and underserved groups, including women.

Sherine Shohdy is the North Africa Regional Director for BII and Head of Office, Egypt.

Media contact:

Paschorina Mortty: press@bii.co.uk | bii@africapractice.com

About British International Investment

British International Investment is the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. The organisation invests in businesses in developing countries to improve people’s lives and help protect the planet. BII’s work targets the underlying causes of poverty and the climate crisis, helping countries break free from aid dependency for good.

Between 2026-2031, at least 40 per cent of BII’s total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. BII is also a founding member of the 2X Challenge which has raised over $33.6 billion to empower women’s economic development. The company has investments in over 1,600 businesses across 66 countries and total net assets of £9.87 billion. For more information, visit: www.bii.co.uk | watch here. Follow British International Investment on LinkedIn, Bluesky and X.