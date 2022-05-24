Leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform and award-winning digital transformation agency attend MENA’s largest retail and ecommerce exhibition to showcase omnichannel and headless strategies that fuel top-caliber digital consumer experiences.

Dubai, UAE: – Like Digital & Partners, the award-winning agency with offices in Dubai, London and soon opening in Riyadh, will join BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, to participate in Seamless Middle East 2022 from 31 May to 1 June at Dubai World Trade Center, booth L41. Senior Vice President at BigCommerce Meghan Stabler will be sharing insights during the ‘New Next’ for Omnichannel Retailing: Latest Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions panel discussion on Day 1 at 12:20 pm.

Seamless Middle East unites more than 10,000 attendees for a global 2-day conference with more than 300 speakers covering the latest trends, market disruptors, and technologies that are shaping the payments, fintech, retail, and ecommerce world. The conference and exhibition come as the UAE continues to experience accelerated ecommerce growth; forecasts predict that the region’s ecommerce market will reach more than $8 billion by 2025.

Like Digital & Partners’ strategic partnership with BigCommerce continues to move the dial of what’s possible in ecommerce, with a focus on agility, flexibility, and future scalability for luxury clients. Recent successes have included the relaunch of the entire ecommerce platform for the British heritage brand Grenson Shoes, and the global launch of Italy's La Perla Beauty, creating a comprehensive global omnichannel platform that delivered consistent, premium digital experiences to connect and engage with customers.

Like Digital works with BigCommerce to deliver:

Digital headless ecommerce strategy

Story-driven front-end experience with seamless ecommerce journeys

Multi-language and localised ecommerce

Development of an enterprise ecommerce platform integrated with SAP and Salesforce

“Agility, flexibility and preparedness for the future is what we have found in the headless architecture and MACH approach of Like Digital & Partners. The result has been a roadmap of consistent innovation to support a series of launches throughout 2021,” says Pamela Reynolds, VP, ecommerce, La Perla Beauty.

Karl Escritt, Chief Experience Officer, Like Digital & Partners adds: ‘’With the accelerated growth of ecommerce in the GCC, brands need a platform like BigCommerce that not only offers excellent out-of-the-box capabilities today but also has a flexible roadmap for continued growth.”

"BigCommerce’s partnership with Like Digital & Partners comes at a time of proven demand for digital transformation and innovation across the GCC region’s retail sector,” said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. “The fusion of our leading ecommerce platform with headless, enterprise-grade and omnichannel capabilities offers mid-market and enterprise merchants a competitive advantage driven by tech stacks that create content-rich and world-class user experiences.”

