Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has successfully concluded its Insurance Management Simulation (IMS) Programme, conducted in partnership with the Swiss Re Institute. This programme provided a practical training opportunity for professionals in the insurance sector, equipping them with essential skills to navigate industry challenges.

The programme attracted participants from various regional insurance companies, including senior executives and department heads, along with a representative from the regulatory body. Throughout the programme, attendees engaged in simulations covering critical areas such as underwriting portfolio management, capital structure, asset-liability management, solvency, and reinsurance.

On this occasion, Head of Insurance Centre at the BIBF, Ms. Manal Mashkoor stated, “BIBF is proud to bring to the renowned simulation program of Swiss Re, a world leading reinsurer and insurance and reinsurance thought leader, to Bahrain. The training provided helicopter view of the operation a general insurance companies in a fully simulated environment. It was insightful to watch middle and senior management of insurance companies forced to think beyond their technical roles and adopt a holistic approach to their thinking and decision making. The feedback on the course was overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to hosting the training in 2025 again.”

Mr. Rolf Bachmann, Vice President at the Swiss Re Institute and responsible for the partnership with BIBF, added, “We are deeply impressed by the expertise and dedication demonstrated by the learners in this challenging insurance simulation. The collaboration with BIBF to execute this in beautiful Manama was second to none.”

The hands-on training allowed participants to develop strategic decision-making skills and improve operational efficiency within their organisations. Feedback from attendees indicated a significant increase in confidence regarding their ability to handle real-world insurance scenarios. The successful completion of this programme reinforces BIBF's position as a leading provider of professional development in Bahrain’s financial sector.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

