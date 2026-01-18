Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the opening of admissions and online registration for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026 academic year, offering students and parents the opportunity to enrol in accredited academic programmes recognised by the Higher Education Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in collaboration with leading universities in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Admissions for the upcoming academic year include undergraduate programmes awarded by Bangor University (UK), led by the BSc in Banking with Financial Technology (FinTech), which was introduced in September last year. These are offered alongside degrees in Banking and Finance, and Accounting and Finance. The programmes are designed to prepare students for professional careers in the banking and financial sectors, while developing skills aligned with digital transformation and financial innovation.

BIBF also offers undergraduate programmes awarded by the University of London in Economics and Management, and Data Science and Business Analytics, delivered with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). These programmes enable students to obtain internationally recognised qualifications while studying in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Tuition fee waivers of up to 37.5% are also available for the bachelor’s programme in Economics and Management awarded by the University of London.

At the postgraduate level, the Institute delivers a range of master’s programmes in collaboration with leading global universities, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master’s in Human Resources, and Master’s in Finance awarded by DePaul University - Chicago, in addition to the Executive MBA and MSc in Financial Technology awarded by the University of Strathclyde (UK).

BIBF confirmed that its academic offerings enable students to obtain internationally accredited university degrees without the need to study abroad, supporting family stability while ensuring high academic quality.

In this context, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Centre at BIBF, affirmed that the Institute’s academic programmes are designed to be directly aligned with current and future labour market needs. She also added, “At BIBF, we are committed to delivering accredited academic programmes that award degrees from leading international universities, with a strong focus on future-oriented disciplines such as banking, financial technology, and data science. These programmes open wide professional pathways for graduates and enhance their readiness to enter the labour market with confidence and competence.”

Dr. Khalaf also invited students and parents interested in learning more about the academic programmes, admission requirements, and available scholarships to visit www.bibf.com/academics or contact the Admissions and Registration Office via email at academics@bibf.com.