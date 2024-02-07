Manama: The Head of Academic Centre at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, announced that the institute is currently accepting online applications for its bachelor’s and master’s programmes for the upcoming academic year.

The majors offered include the International Foundation Programme (IFP), bachelor’s programmes in Banking & Finance, Accounting & Finance, Banking & Finance with Diploma in Islamic Finance from Bangor University, and bachelor’s programmes in Economics & Management and Data Science & Business Analytics from the University of London.

The Head of Academic Centre highlighted that a 10% fee waiver for the International Foundation Programme will be offered to high school graduates with a cumulative average of 90% or above. Additionally, new and current students in the B.Sc. Economics & Management from the University of London will receive a 50% exemption throughout their studies. Scholarships will also be provided to 25 top achievers to enroll in the B.Sc. Data Science and Business Analytics by the University of London.

The BIBF also offers postgraduate programmes, such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master’s in Human Resources (MSHR), and Master’s in Finance (MSF) from DePaul University in Chicago, as well as Executive MBA and Master’s in FinTech programmes awarded by Strathclyde Business School.

"All academic programmes offered at BIBF are fully recognised by the Higher Education Council of Bahrain and lead to qualifications from highly ranked British and American universities," said Dr. Haifaa. "By studying locally in Bahrain, students can obtain an internationally recognised degree."

For over two decades, the BIBF has collaborated with world-class universities to offer exceptional academic programmes in Bahrain, taking great pride in producing graduates that occupy leadership positions in the labour market today.

Dr. Haifaa Khalaf encouraged interested students to visit the BIBF website for more information and follow their social media channels for the latest updates.

