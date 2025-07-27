Manama – Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), commended the launch of the National Policy for the Use of Artificial Intelligence, announced by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), and the adoption of the GCC Guiding Manual on the Ethical Use of AI. He affirmed that this national policy represents a significant step in advancing Bahrain’s vision to become a digitally empowered, innovation-driven economy.

Dr. Al-Shaikh emphasised that building national capacity in artificial intelligence is a critical enabler of digital transformation. He noted that equipping Bahraini talent with AI-related skills and knowledge is essential to ensure the responsible, secure, and effective application of emerging technologies, in line with the ethical principles outlined in the GCC manual and Bahrain’s national frameworks.

He stated: “The successful implementation of the AI Policy depends not only on regulation and infrastructure, but also on investing in people. At BIBF, we are committed to supporting the national AI agenda by offering academic and professional development programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics - ensuring alignment with ethical standards and the future needs of the economy.”

Dr. Al-Shaikh highlighted BIBF’s ongoing efforts to develop specialised training programmes and workshops in collaboration with leading global partners. These efforts aim to equip Bahraini professionals with the skills required for the jobs of the future.

Dr. Al-Shaikh noted that over the past two years, the BIBF has implemented a number of national initiatives in this field, including intensive programmes in artificial intelligence in partnership with local and international entities, in addition to “AI Readiness” programme to train more than 5,000 Bahrainis over the next five years in AI skills and applications.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Al-Shaikh reiterated the importance of cooperation between government, academia, and industry to achieve the goals of the AI policy. He stressed that public confidence in AI - and its ethical and effective use - is built on education, awareness, and empowerment, all of which remain central to BIBF’s mission.​​​​