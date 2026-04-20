Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of 119 human resources professionals from the programmes of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), during a ceremony held at the Institute’s premises.

The event was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of the Leadership & Management Centre, programme officials, faculty members, and the graduates’ families. The number of graduates marks a notable increase compared to last year, reflecting the growing demand for internationally accredited qualifications in people management.

The programme was delivered with the support of the Labour Fund Tamkeen, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the readiness and competitiveness of national talent in the labour market and in line with its strategic priorities for 2026, which focus on areas with the highest contribution on the economy and local talent. It also reflects Tamkeen’s roles in shaping career pathways through programs that connect skills with opportunities in the labor market, adopting innovative approaches to stimulate private sector growth and financing and implementing programs that enhance the Fund’s efficiency and effectiveness by developing internal mechanisms and continuously strengthening governance.

Graduates completed qualifications across three professional levels:

Level 3 Foundation Certificate in People Practice, Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management, and Level 7 Advanced Diploma in Strategic People Management,

representing an integrated professional pathway from foundational knowledge to advanced leadership capabilities in this field.

CIPD qualifications are among the most globally recognised professional certifications in human resources and organisational development. They aim to enhance professional competence in human capital management in line with international best practices.

The ceremony also featured a video presentation highlighting graduates’ experiences and the programme’s impact on their career development, in addition to recognising faculty members for their role in supporting participants throughout their learning journey.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said the graduation of 119 professionals to international standards underscores the Institute’s strategic role in strengthening institutional competitiveness amid rapid labour market transformation. He added that human resources has become a central pillar of organisational performance and sustainable growth. Dr. Al Shaikh expressed his appreciation for Tamkeen's support, affirming that this partnership reflects a coordinated national effort to advance human capital development and support Bahrain’s economic priorities.

Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of the Leadership & Management Centre at BIBF, stated that the CIPD programmes provide a structured pathway from foundational knowledge to strategic practice in human resources. She added that the growing demand for these qualifications highlights increasing recognition of the need to develop leaders capable of driving organisational transformation and performance.

Mr. Khalid Albayyat Deputy Chief Executive of Program Design and Delivery at Labour Fund “Tamkeen” also emphasized that the support provided by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” for this program reflects the fund’s ongoing efforts to build a pool of qualified and well-trained Bahraini professionals across various fields. This initiative aims to enhance their capabilities and develop skills that meet the evolving needs of the labor market. He added that this support is part of Tamkeen’s broader vision to create greater opportunities for Bahraini talent, enabling them to advance in their careers and make a meaningful contribution to the growth of the national economy.

BIBF continues to advance its professional programmes in line with developments in the business environment, contributing to the preparation of national talent capable of leading institutional transformation and driving sustainable growth.

About BIBF

Established in 1981, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the training arm of the Central Bank of Bahrain and a leading provider of professional and academic education in the region. Over four decades, the Institute has played a central role in developing workforce capability in Bahrain while extending its services to professionals and institutions in 64 countries worldwide.

BIBF delivers internationally accredited qualifications and specialised training across key business disciplines, including banking and finance, Islamic finance, executive education, accounting, leadership and management, insurance, academic studies, and digital transformation. Through partnerships with globally recognised universities and professional bodies, the Institute contributes to strengthening institutional performance and advancing professional standards regionally and internationally.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing and Corporate Communications Department

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com