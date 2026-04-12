The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its first meeting of 2026, chaired by HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF Board, with the participation of the newly appointed Board members. The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Institute’s role in developing national talent and enhancing capabilities at both regional and international levels.

The meeting opened with HE the Chairman welcoming the newly appointed Board members, highlighting their diverse expertise and the value they bring in supporting the Institute’s strategic direction and expanding its impact at both the national and regional levels.

The Board also confirmed the appointment of Ms. Hala Yateem as Vice Chairman, reflecting the Board’s confidence in her leadership and expertise.

HE Khalid Humaidan emphasised that the first meeting of the Board in its new formation represents an important step in advancing BIBF’s strategic priorities, in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national goals of developing human capital and enhancing economic competitiveness. He noted that, in light of ongoing regional and global developments, continued investment in national talent remains essential to strengthening the resilience of the financial and business sectors.

In this context, HE emphasised that the future of the financial sector is increasingly digital, driven by rapid technological advancements and evolving business models. He highlighted that building strong digital capabilities and advanced technical skills has become essential to sustaining growth, enhancing competitiveness, and safeguarding the stability of the financial sector. HE then reaffirmed BIBF’s pivotal role in supporting this transformation by developing and delivering high‑quality training programmes aimed at upskilling current professionals and preparing future generations with the digital competencies required to lead the next phase of financial sector development.

Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, stated that the Institute continues to focus on developing high-quality programmes that respond to evolving market needs and enhance workforce readiness at both national and international levels. He added that these efforts contribute to supporting organisations, strengthening business continuity, and building institutional resilience.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of BIBF’s commitment to advancing education and professional training in line with the highest standards, supporting the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.