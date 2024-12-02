Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the launch of training programmes in procurement and supply chain management, accredited by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the world's largest professional body for this field.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills of Bahraini professionals in the procurement and supply chain sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to empowering local talent and addressing workforce challenges in these key fields. By elevating participants' qualifications and enhancing their employability and career progression, the initiative focuses on practical skills and industry relevance to effectively bridge the gap between education and employment in logistics and supply chain fields.

The programmes will offer specialised training opportunities designed to meet the demands of the evolving job market, supporting job seekers and those employed in the field in obtaining advanced certificates in procurement and supply operations across various levels depending on their qualifications and where they are in their career journey.

On this occasion, Ms. Maryam Majed, Head of Digital Transformation and Project Management Centre at the BIBF, emphasised the significance of this collaboration: “Our collaboration with Tamkeen is a powerful step towards empowering Bahraini talent with world-class qualifications like the CIPS certification. By bridging global standards with local expertise, we are not only enhancing individual careers but also driving the Kingdom’s advancement in the procurement and supply sector. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of building a dynamic workforce that leads Bahrain into a competitive global future.”

On his part, Mr. Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programs & Partnership Development at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), emphasised Tamkeen’s commitment to empowering Bahraini talent through globally recognised certifications that enhance employability. He stated: “Our partnership with the BIBF to support Bahrainis in obtaining the CIPS certification aligns with our strategic priorities which include increasing economic participation for Bahrainis through new employment opportunities and expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce. This program supports that by ensuring Bahrainis are equipped with the right skills and qualifications to meet the growing demands of the labour market locally and internationally across various sectors, including the procurement and supply sector.”

It is worth mentioning that Tamkeen provides a wide range of programs and initiatives that support national talent by empowering their career development through professional certification and training for the necessary skills that will impact their careers and enabling them to get promoted and take on leadership positions. ​In addition, Tamkeen also supports private sector enterprises through wage support programs to facilitate the entry of Bahrainis to the labour market and enable their growth and development within it.

For more details about the programme, please visit www.bibf.com/cips/

About BIBF

Upskilling national competencies in procurement and supply chain the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

More information available at www.tamkeen.bh

Follow our official channels (@TamkeenBahrain)

For media inquiries, please contact: media@tamkeen.bh

For general information: support@tamkeen.bh