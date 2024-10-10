UAE Financial Markets as a Blueprint for Arab Growth and Collaboration

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, a leading financial services firm, demonstrated its extensive experience in enhancing the competitiveness of UAE financial markets during the seventh edition of the "Portfolio Egypt 2024" conference in Cairo. The company's leadership highlighted their proficiency in areas soon to be activated in the Egyptian market, including market making, liquidity provision, and financial derivatives.

The conference, titled "Arab Stock Markets: Competition or Integration?", was organized by Al Mal GTM in collaboration with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, and the Egyptian Stock Exchange. Held at the prestigious Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the event brought together key figures from the financial sector across the Arab world.

Alaa Dwekat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, stated, "The financial markets in the Arab world face many challenges that can be turned into opportunities through cooperation and integration. By providing modern and innovative financial products and embracing technologies that offer investors ease, flexibility, and speed in trading, we can attract more capital to these markets."

"BHM Capital is always keen to share its expertise in employing the best human talents and the latest electronic technologies for Arab and international financial markets," Dwekat added.

"Starting from the UAE, which has become a leading destination for individual and institutional investors, we've witnessed a qualitative development in the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.”

During the conference's second session, "Financial Market Products and Corporate Financing Methods," Ma’an Albostami, Chief Operating Officer of BHM Capital, discussed derivatives trading in the Arab world and emphasized the crucial role of market makers in meeting investor needs and shareholder aspirations.

The conference, inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Kojok, Egypt's Minister of Finance, featured prominent participants including Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy for the 2030 Finance Agenda, Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, H.E Abdullah Salim Al Naimi, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange Group, in addition to many heads of major Arab exchanges such as Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. Sessions covered a variety of topics, including opportunities for integration between Arab stock markets, financial products and tools required in stock exchanges, and ways to stimulate investments in carbon credits.

Attendees praised BHM Capital's experience and the progress of the UAE's financial markets, particularly concerning financial products and trading mechanisms. The company's participation underscores its commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the region's financial sector.

