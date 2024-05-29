United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the liquidity provider for Drake and Scull International PJSC’s shares (DSI) on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will provide liquidity for Drake and Scull International PJSC’s shares (DSI) listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as the regulated market by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system in compliance with the regulations set by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: “This initiative will strengthen our leading position on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), contribute to the stability of Drake and Scull International PJSC’s share price fluctuations, and offer investors the chance to broaden their investment portfolios while taking advantage of market possibilities. Furthermore, we are committed to streamlining the trading process for shares of Drake and Scull International PJSC, guaranteeing a smooth transaction process for all investors, whether they are individuals or institutions.”

He added: “We would like to express our gratitude to the Securities and Commodities Authority, the Dubai Financial Market, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Financial Restructuring Committee, and all those who contributed to the success of the unprecedented restructuring plan of Drake and Scull International PJSC. We also extend our thanks to their board of directors for their precious trust and for choosing BHM Capital as a liquidity provider for the stock, which will contribute to providing liquidity after it is returned to trading following the completion of the restructuring process.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

