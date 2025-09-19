Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Massive Media: BHM Capital Financial Services, a private joint-stock company and a leading financial institution in the UAE capital markets, announced the completion of its AED 200 million capital increase through the issuance of new shares to its existing shareholders, bringing the total share capital to AED 400 million. The subscription witnessed a strong demand from eligible shareholders, and subscription requests exceeded the number of offered shares.

This capital increase follows the resolution of the General Assembly held on 21 April 2025, which unanimously approved raising the company’s capital from AED 200 million to AED 400 million through the issuance of 200 million new shares at a nominal value of AED 1 per share. The increase is designed to strengthen the company’s liquidity and support its strategic growth plans, which include investments in advanced technologies, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, as well as expansion into key regional markets. It is expected to reinforce BHM Capital’s long-term vision, creating sustainable value and delivering attractive returns to shareholders over the next three years

On this occasion, H.E. Sheikh Dr. Ammar Nasser Almualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, stated:

“The success of the capital increase reflects the deep confidence our shareholders place in the Company. This milestone strengthens our financial position and paves the way for sustainable growth, further reinforcing our standing as a leading financial institution in the region.”

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, added:

“The strong response from our shareholders reaffirms their trust in our ambitious strategy and solid financial performance. This achievement positions us to invest in advanced technologies and expand into key regional markets, establishing a stronger foundation for sustainable growth that delivers long-term value to our shareholders.”

BHM Capital is entering a new phase of growth, supported by a solid financial foundation and a clear strategic vision. The Company continues to reinforce its position as one of the region’s leading financial institutions while strengthening its role in shaping a sustainable future for capital markets, ensuring long-term, growing value for its shareholders.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.