Dubai: In line with the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties, BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the UAE's capital markets, hosted ten students from the Finance and Economics Department at the College of Business Administration, University of Sharjah, at its headquarters in Dubai. The event was a training day consisting of informative lectures and workshops to familiarize the students with concepts and methods of investment in the capital markets, providing them with knowledge and skills to enhance their employment opportunities after graduation.

In March 2022, BHM Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sharjah aiming on enhancing students' capabilities and connecting them with the specialized jobs opportunities in the financial markets. This initiative is part of the partnership between educational institutions and private companies to support the economic and social progress in the United Arab Emirates, aligning with the university's plans to enhance practical and vocational aspects in various fields.

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: ”We are committed to developing students' capabilities and preparing them for future employment in the financial markets, driven by our social responsibility and our dedication to contributing to the advancement of the UAE society. We aim to build a generation of innovators and professionals qualified in the field of investment and financial services, working together to prosper the national economy and ensure prosperity for citizens, residents, and all beneficiaries of our services, including individuals, institutions, and companies.”

Mr. Maan Al Bostami, the COO of BHM Capital, added: ”I am proud to lead this event, which is a modest gesture of gratitude to the University of Sharjah, where I had the honor to study and graduate from. Practical training is essential for students in the Finance and Economics department, and it is a top priority for BHM Capital. Our company provides regular training programs and enables students to interact with advisors and experts working within the company.”

During this day, students participated in various informative and training programs presented by experts and professionals from BHM Capital. The sessions aimed to refine students' skills and enhance their knowledge in areas such as investment, trading, and financial markets. The topics covered included market regulations and laws, fundamentals of market analysis and research, public offerings, brokerage activities, trading management, and other modern financial concepts.

BHM Capital Is a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC.

