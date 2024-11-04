UAE, Dubai: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has announced a 6% increase in its net profits during the first nine months of this year, reaching AED 24.81 million compared to AED 23.47 million for the same period in 2023. The company’s total assets rose by 17.4% by the end of the first nine months of 2024, reaching AED 1.4 billion, up from AED 1.2 billion in the same period last year.

The company revealed a significant increase in total income at the end of the first nine months of 2024, reaching AED 117.9 million compared to AED 96.2 million in the same period last year, marking a growth of 22.57%. The number of new accounts opened for clients saw unprecedented growth of 334.52%, totaling 22,295 accounts in the first nine months of this year compared to 5,131 accounts in the same period of 2023.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated, “We extend our gratitude to our clients and partners for the exceptional results achieved by the company, reflecting the strength and resilience of the UAE economy and its supportive investment environment for financial services. These results underscore the success of the company’s strategy and the trust our investors place in us, driven by our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative financial solutions.”

Al Sa’di highlighted that, despite the current geopolitical circumstances and global economic challenges, the company managed to achieve these positive results, thanks to the successful strategy that is focused on revenue diversification, investment in innovative solutions, and strengthening partnerships and collaboration with leading financial markets and institutions in the UAE and beyond.

During the first half of this year, BHM Capital was awarded "Best Equity Broker in Dubai" at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, hosted by the Qatar Stock Exchange on April 29-30. This award reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to improving and enhancing its operations to strengthen the trading ecosystem in the Arab capital markets and serves as evidence of the trust that clients and investors place in the company and its services.

Since its founding in 2006, BHM Capital has established itself as one of the leading financial institutions in regional capital markets, recognized as a fintech pioneer. The company provides a comprehensive suite of financial and investment services to meet the needs of its clients and enables them to access capital markets in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other regional and international markets.

