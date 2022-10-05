Brands For Less Group (BFL), one of the largest retail leaders in the UAE, launched its first Shopping Centre at Motor City, which features the group’s first ‘Brands For Less’ flagship store. The flagship store also features the group’s renowned concepts such as Homes For Less, Toys For Less, and Muy Mucho. The retail group will also launch its new concept ‘Beauty For Less', as part of its vision and mission to provide all consumers with a contemporary experience, and is set to open soon as a standalone store in the centre alongside other premium offerings.

The new Beauty For Less store will offer customers a comprehensive shopping experience through a range of beauty services for the best value, and will feature premium beauty products.

The BFL Shopping Centre is positioned to be a one-stop-zone for customers, providing them with a wide range of products from highly anticipated BFL group’s stores, along with comfort, food and well-being. The centre will house the group’s standalone Luxury For Less store, as well as branches of Costa Coffee, HMC Clinic, and Life Pharmacy.

Furthermore, the centre has a designated space where children can engage in recreational activities, while their parents’ shop. The new BFL Café is also set to provide customers with a warm and inviting space to relax, as part of their shopping experience. Through these new features, the group intends to provide its customers an integrated, unique experience under one roof, with their varied range of offerings, while employing the brand’s renowned off-price business model.

Toufic Kreidieh, CEO and Co-founder of BFL Group, said: “The launch of our new BFL Shopping Centre makes us extremely happy, as our stores across the region have been well received by both new and old customers. The new shopping centre comes as a delightful surprise for our customers and is our way to appreciate their trust in us as a brand. In addition, we have also added our new ‘Beauty For Less’ concept store to our current line-up of stores, in efforts to provide customers with quality beauty products and services, at the best possible price. The BFL Group has strived to offer its customers an integrated experience by bringing all our concept stores under one roof, and this represents a major milestone in our journey.”

“By making premium products more affordable, we want consumers to be able to access their favourite brands at a greater value. Similarly, our teams have also worked relentlessly to come up with unique and customer-oriented, such as our exclusive ‘Treasure Hunt’ model, that provides consumers with a distinct shopping experience. This further reflects our loyalty to customers and motivates us to improve and broaden our range of offerings,” he added.

As a leading retailer in the region, BFL Group is committed to offering its customers a distinct shopping experience with its range of innovative products. The launch of the new shopping centre reflects this vision and will further ensure growth and success for the business. The centre's holistic offerings, which include a diverse array of products and services, entertainment and leisure are certain to guarantee high levels of customer satisfaction, which is consistent with BFL's mission.

