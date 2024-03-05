Cairo:– Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary and the Egyptian leader in juice & dairy products with 25 years of contribution in local prosperity, recently celebrated the success of its strategic alliance with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The collaboration has yielded remarkable strides in advancing gender equality within Beyti's organizational framework. It manifests a notable surge in women's representation across leadership roles. Women headcount increased 49% from 2022 to 2023 and today, women occupy 21% of senior management positions and 30% of leadership roles, a testament to Beyti's unwavering dedication to fostering social and economic progress.

Continuing over the past year, this partnership has seen the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) lending indispensable support to Beyti, harnessing the expertise of Guider’s Consult to further the cause of gender equality and economic empowerment. This synergy seamlessly aligns with the company's commitment to promoting the principles of equal opportunities and creating a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

On this occasion, Mr. Mark Wyllie, CEO of Beyti, stated: “We work every day to make a difference in our community. At Beyti, we recognize the pivotal role of women in society, which underscores our commitment to evolving into a more inclusive ecosystem. Through our partnership with EBRD, we have successfully implemented international standards within the company to enhance workplace equality. The bank's program has provided substantial support to Beyti, enabling us to actively attract more women to roles traditionally dominated by male workers, such as distribution, operations and sales centers. Acknowledging the importance of work-life balance for both men and women, Beyti has recently introduced paternity leave, mirroring maternity leave policies.”

Dr. Amr Salem, Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyti, commented: “The partnership with EBRD has been pivotal in offering concrete support for the review and enhancement of our human resources policies. The focus has particularly been on policies related to equality, anti-discrimination, harassment prevention and complaint procedures. These endeavors aim to ensure their conformity with international standards and certifications pertaining to equal opportunity.”

Furthermore, he articulated: "The program has played a pivotal role in augmenting our sustainability strategy, while concurrently enhancing our reporting processes in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Reporting) standards. As part of our steadfast commitment to societal responsibility, the company is dedicated to providing essential training opportunities, for women in senior positions. In addition, Beyti is keen on furnishing vital educational opportunities for women in Beheira Governorate, with the aim of preparing proficient women for diverse roles within the organization in the future. These initiatives underscore Beyti's unwavering commitment to empowering women through meaningful employment opportunities, aligning seamlessly with the economic development plan set forth by the Egyptian government and contributing to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the Egypt 2030 Vision."

In the same context, Sunita Pitamber, Associate Director at EBRD added, "We take pride in the success of our partnership with Beyti, which exemplifies the positive impact that strategic alliances can have in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment. Beyti's commitment to fostering workplace equality aligns with EBRD’s human capital development approach, reflected in the significant increase in women's representation in senior management and leadership roles. Through the partnership, we have contributed to enhancing equal opportunities and creating a more diverse and inclusive work environment within Beyti. We anticipate sustained prosperity resulting from our collaborative endeavors.”

Beyti officially endorsed the United Nations’ Principles for Women’s Empowerment and is actively pursuing the Egyptian Gender Equality Seal. This certification adheres to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) model for gender equality, with the overarching goal of fostering gender equity and eliminating barriers that impede the advancement of women to senior positions. The attainment of this certification necessitates the establishment of a supportive work environment for women through a set of gender-sensitive policies. These efforts are in harmony with Beyti’s broader sustainability strategy, reflecting its commitment to evolving into an Egyptian company that adheres rigorously to international labor standards.

About Beyti:

Beyti – An Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as an Egyptian company producing food products. Beyti is one of the largest producers of milk, juice, yoghurt and other food products in the Egyptian market, targeting a market of 100 million consumers and catering to different consumer profiles. Beyti produces a number of agrifoods products, including juices, 100% natural milk, flavored milk, a variety of spoonable and drinkable yoghurts, as well as cooking and whipping creams, for domestic consumption and export sales.

About EBRD:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is a multilateral financial institution that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies across three continents. Since the start of the EBRD’s operations in Egypt in 2012, the Bank has invested over €11 billion in 174 projects in the country. The EBRD’s areas of investment include the financial sector, agribusiness, manufacturing and services, as well as infrastructure projects such as power, municipal water and wastewater services, and contributions to the upgrade of transport services‎.