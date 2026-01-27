Cairo, Egypt – Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, has been certified as a Top Employer in Egypt for 2026 by Top Employers Institute, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. The certification underscores Beyti’s ability to build a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies that balance business performance, employee engagement, and growth.

The Top Employer certification is awarded following a comprehensive and independent assessment conducted by the Top Employers Institute, covering HR practices across six key domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Employee Wellbeing.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, said: “Being recognized as a Top Employer for the second year in a row reflects the maturity of our organizational strategy of “Doing Better Everyday” and our ability to build a sustainable business model that places people at the heart of our growth strategy. Long-term business success is inseparable from a strong, future-ready organization that empowers talent, fosters innovation, and remains agile in the face of change. This certification reaffirms that we are creating long-term value for both our people and our business.”

Mr. Tamer Al Shareef, Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, added: “At the cultural level, we are committed to ensuring that every employee feels valued and empowered. Our day-to-day work environment is built on trust, collaboration, and equal opportunity. With a workforce of more than 6,000 employees, 100% Egyptian talent, we place strong emphasis on developing local competencies and creating meaningful career pathways. This continued recognition reflects our focus on delivering a genuine employee experience; one that starts with listening, is reinforced through development and empowerment, and ultimately enables our people to grow and actively contribute to the company’s success.”

Mr. Adrian Seligman, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, commented: “Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Beyti’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organizational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognize Beyti for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in Egypt.”

The Country Top Employer certification provides organizations with access to globally benchmarked insights, data-driven recommendations, expert validation, and proven best practices, helping to strengthen people strategies, improve decision-making, enhance employer branding, and clearly demonstrate impact to leadership, boards, and talent markets.

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority in HR certification and benchmarking, operating in more than 131 countries and regions worldwide. Its certification program recognized nearly 2,500 organizations in 2025, positively impacting the working lives of over 14 million employees globally.

About Beyti:

Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of dairy, juice and food products in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.