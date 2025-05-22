Dubai, UAE: Ascot Racecourse has today announced a landmark partnership with BEYOND Developments, a pioneering real estate brand born in Dubai. The collaboration sees BEYOND become the Official Real Estate Partner of Ascot and Royal Ascot across all 26 race days, including the globally renowned Royal Ascot in June. This partnership represents a convergence of legacies - on one side, the enduring heritage of Ascot, a symbol of British tradition; on the other, BEYOND, established in Dubai, a city where the love for horses runs deep and equestrianism is an integral part of its cultural fabric.

Felicity Barnard, CEO, Ascot Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to welcome BEYOND as an Official Partner. It’s very much a natural fit for both brands, with our focus on quality and luxury. We’re excited to work with BEYOND across our global network and on our race days throughout the year, and I’m sure that racegoers will be impressed by their activation at Royal Ascot.”

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer of BEYOND Developments, added: “It is an honour to join the Ascot family as an Official Partner. This collaboration represents our commitment to connecting cultures through vision, heritage, and thoughtfulness. Horses have long symbolised grace, strength, and forward motion, values deeply embedded in the culture of the UAE, and echoed in how we approach progress and bold expression. In many ways, this partnership is a reflection of shared ideals shaped by legacy and driven by purpose.”

Guided by Dubai’s bold vision and shaped by commitment to exceptional waterfront living, BEYOND, brings a fresh perspective to Ascot, one that blends refined design with a lifestyle shaped by clarity, creativity, and connection to place. At Royal Ascot 2025, BEYOND will offer racegoers a glimpse into the evolving landscape of modern living in the UAE, where coastline, lifestyle experiences, human connections, innovation, modern architecture, nature and community come together in harmony.

BEYOND, a new venture under the OMNIYAT Group, represents the next evolution in Dubai’s real estate landscape, committed to creating spaces that go beyond living, offering experiences that inspire, connect, and elevate the everyday.

Royal Ascot 2025, taking place from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June, remains one of the most anticipated events on the international racing and social calendar, welcoming over 300,000 racegoers and reaching a global audience of more than 650 million households. A true celebration of heritage, ceremony, and tradition on a world stage.

For more information, please contact:

Nick Smith – Director of Racing and Public Affairs, Ascot Racecourse

nick.smith@ascot.com

Will Aitkenhead – Head of Corporate and Industry Affairs, Ascot Racecourse

will.aitkenhead@ascot.com

ABOUT ASCOT AND ROYAL ASCOT

Ascot Racecourse was founded in 1711 by Queen Anne, who identified the land as being ideal for horseracing when riding out from Windsor Castle. The first four-day meeting at Ascot took place in 1768 and at some point in time, the race programme started being referred to as Royal Ascot.

The two tracks, Flat and Jumps, now provide racing all year round and Ascot hosts 26 days of racing each year, including the five days of Royal Ascot. It is Europe’s premier Flat racing meeting, featuring eight Group 1 races and 19 Group races in total. Typically, 300,000 racegoers attend across the five days while the event is broadcast in more than 200 territories with a reach of 650 million households.

As well as world-class racing, Ascot Racecourse is also used as a film and TV filming location and as a venue for conferences, banquets, exhibitions, product launches and weddings, with 300 non-racing events annually. The land on which Ascot Racecourse sits is leased from the Crown Estate, adjacent to Windsor Great Park, covering 179 acres.

For more information please visit www.ascot.com

About BEYOND

BEYOND, a new venture under the OMNIYAT GROUP, represents the next evolution in Dubai’s real estate landscape. Focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, BEYOND is committed to creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences. Reflecting a distinct ethos, BEYOND aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, crafting environments that inspire and elevate the human experience.

OMNIYAT GROUP

An investment company with a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial, and tech sectors, the OMNIYAT GROUP was established to drive success across its branded companies. With an AED 100B total group portfolio target by 2030 and AED 50B in portfolio value committed for new ventures, a policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to drive forward into different market segments. Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP leverages an unparalleled network of global talent to raise standards and drive transformative change in the urban living experience, delivering on its vision to be “the best in class, in every class.”