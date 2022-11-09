Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based boutique art consultant, propels the UAE creative industry to a new experience with its bespoke, multi-disciplinary art specialist services alongside its roster of represented artists. Developed by a dynamic sister duo, Anastasia Kopijevski and Natalia Kopijevskaja, Skaya’s curatorial expertise facilitates all aspects leading to a gallery exhibit and beyond. The cooperative and adjacent services specifically fill a market gap and cater to the sector’s dynamic operations and the UAE and wider region’s growing affection for artistic presence.

The wide spectrum of services thoughtfully tailored to meet the needs of individuals and companies include:

Curatorial advice for on-site specific commissions.

Multi-stage exhibition steps: Planning and Artist Development Art Acquisition Logistical Coordination and Handling Collection Management Installation



With the capacity to offer a full suite of services, Skaya developed a reputation for international artists to partner with as they engage with the Middle East art community. Such tie-ups led to a portfolio of creatives, the art consultancy cultivates for exhibitions and routinely positions in the region alongside corporate work.

“It’s been thrilling to see the UAE’s creative scene grow over the last decade. Opportunities to enhance exhibitions and artistic presence through global sector connections have further supported overall growth. With that, access to an established local partner to seek and facilitate industry connections was missing. I saw this as a window to work in an area my sister and I share a passion for whilst offering added value to individuals, and organizations alike with sound advice, asset planning, and management,” said Anastasia Kopijevski, Founder and Owner, of Skaya Art Agency.

Having worked in the banking industry before making a career switch to luxury interior design, Anastasia intimately understood art’s value in both segments along with operations. Professional experience in Miami Design District further developed tactical knowledge and built strong relationships.

In parallel, Natalia’s marketing experience with a leading luxury publication, art networking, and fashion knowledge maintained a finger on the industry pulse and client tastes. This combined expertise was used to engage with a wider spectrum of talent and businesses to create the expanded multi-disciplinary art consultancy.

About Skaya Art Agency:

Founded in 2016 by Anastasia Kopijevski, Skaya Art Agency is a Dubai-based boutique art consultancy. With an extensive knowledge of the international art market, they represent a wide range of hand-picked artists to cater to the sophisticated taste of their clients. Their specialty is contemporary fine art, pop art, and street art.

