Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, recently visited GPIC (Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company) for a high-level workshop which underscored a shared commitment to accelerating digital innovation and sustainable industrial practices in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Beyon delegation, led by Nicholas Toon, CEO of Beyon Solutions was welcomed by Eng. Yasser Alabbasi, CEO of GPIC and members of the executive and senior management team at GPIC. The meeting included a view of GPIC’s ongoing efforts in digital transformation, automation of industrial operations, and environmental initiatives. Accordingly, the visit also included a tour of GPIC’s production facilities and Academy for Leadership and Learning to explore collaborative opportunities focusing on the adoption of AI, smart factory capabilities, and advanced environmental monitoring technologies, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustainable outcomes.

Reflecting on the visit, Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon commented, “We appreciate the opportunity to visit GPIC and discuss topics of mutual interest, reflecting a shared alignment on the importance of digital innovation and environmental responsibility.”

“This initiative, which is an important first step in identifying synergies and future opportunities, forms part of our broader plans to engage with key national industries, aiming to foster collaboration on digital transformation through implementing evolving technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, and data solutions specifically tailored for application in heavy industry.”

Speaking following the visit, GPIC CEO, Eng. Yasser Alabbasi said, “We were delighted to welcome the delegation from Beyon Solutions and thank the team for the insightful discussions towards a strategic partnership between our entities. We firmly believe in the importance of keeping pace with the latest technological advancements and see tremendous potential in leveraging Beyon Solutions’ capabilities in applying AI and smart technologies designed to transform industrial operations. We look forward to exploring these possibilities for future collaboration with such a forward-looking partner.”

The high-level meeting between the two prominent organisations serves to deepen cross-sector collaboration in support of Bahrain’s national digital agenda and the development of future-ready industrial ecosystems.

