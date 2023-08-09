Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, and SADAD, Bahrain’s most secure & innovative payment channel, have partnered to offer Beyon Money’s International Remittance services on all SADAD machines across Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone and SADAD CEO Dr. Mohammed Rifat Alkashif during a meeting held at the Beyon Campus, Hamala, Bahrain.

The collaboration expands Beyon Money’s popular digital remittance services, which today covers 49 international destinations including the UK, USA, Africa, EU and the GCC, and enables them to be accessed from SADAD Kiosks. All beneficiaries added to the customer’s Beyon Money application will be reflected in the Kiosk for ease of sending cash in a few simple steps.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone commented, “Beyon Money is delighted to partner with SADAD to enable our customers to pay in cash via the user-friendly and extensive SADAD kiosks’ network to send funds overseas to their families and business associates.”

”Signing with SADAD is in line with our strategy to enhance our services and increase the freedom of choice for customers. We are committed to continuously enhance the range of products and services available from Beyon Money, and with this addition users can remit money fully digitally within the app from their bank account through their debit card, from the Beyon Money Card and Wallet, from our Flexi Invest and - with Sadad kiosks - also in an automated way through cash,” Mr. Mancone added.

SADAD CEO Dr. Mohammed Rifat Alkashif stated, ”We are pleased to welcome Beyon Money as a partner to our merchant’s network. This agreement brings a new level of convenience to SADAD customers who can now easily make international and domestic remittances countrywide, around the clock, seven days a week using SADAD kiosks.”

”We are committed to continuously providing innovative digital services in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation strategy, as well as providing reliable, secure and convenient payment methods,” Dr. Rifat added.

New customers are invited to download the Beyon Money App to enjoy the wide range of financial services from Beyon Money.

Beyon Money launched in January 2022 to operate in Bahrain through 3 Financial Services Regulated Entities by Central Bank of Bahrain: Batelco Financial Services, Batelco Remittance Services and Beyon Money Investment. In the first 7 months of 2023, it achieved significant growth equal to 6 times the volume of domestic and international payments and 10 times the number of customers compared to the same period in 2022.

About Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a leading mobile wallet operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you can connect your bank accounts, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, use your prepaid card all over the world, pay bills and send funds abroad instantly all in one place, and invest your liquidity, making Beyon Money the one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely, and transparently.

About SADAD

SADAD is a leading FinTech company in Bahrain providing a comprehensive digital payment platform & implementing a variety of innovative products to make payments easier & convenient. Established in 2010, SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC is licensed and regulated as an Ancillary Payment Service Provider by the Central Bank of Bahrain. SADAD became known as a one-stop payment channel, offering customers an easy and user-friendly interface fully integrated with top entities across the Kingdom of Bahrain, providing customers with convenient payment methods. SADAD is (PCI-DSS) certified in recognition of its strict adherence to guidelines that safeguard consumers’ payment transactions through added reliability and security measures.