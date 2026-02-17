Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, has announced a strategic partnership with BitOasis Bahrain W.L.L., one of the leading homegrown crypto platforms in the MENA region, marking a landmark fintech–crypto collaboration designed to safely link traditional finance and digital assets across the GCC.

Under this partnership, Beyon Money Business will provide a closed-loop digital wallet solution powered by its secure and trusted wallet infrastructure. By combining Beyon Money Business’s capabilities with the Beyon Money consumer wallet, the solution will give BitOasis Bahrain and its customers safe, seamless, and scalable access to digital financial services. It will also support multi-currency wallets, enabling smooth funding for both fiat and crypto transactions. The service will be available to all GCC nationals and residents, ensuring broad and inclusive regional access.

Mohamed Abdulaal Alfahad, Director, Beyon Money Business, said: “Our mission is to build secure, profitable, and inclusive digital financial ecosystems that enable innovation without compromising trust or compliance. This partnership with BitOasis Bahrain reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable, regulated solutions that support the evolving needs of the digital economy.”

“By partnering with a leading homegrown crypto platform like BitOasis Bahrain, we are creating a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, one that is designed for real-world adoption across the GCC. This collaboration demonstrates how fintech and crypto can work together responsibly to strengthen the regional financial ecosystem,” he added.

Ali Dashti, General Manager of BitOasis Bahrain, commented: “This partnership enhances the customer journey by providing secure wallet access and seamless fund management within a trusted, regulated environment. At BitOasis Bahrain, trust, transparency, and ease of use are central to everything we do, and working with Beyon Money Business allows us to further elevate the experience for our customers.”

“Collaboration is essential to building the future of digital assets in the region. By partnering with Beyon Money Business, we are supporting regional growth, financial inclusion, and broader access to digital financial services for users across the GCC,” Mr. Dashti said.

This partnership demonstrates how regulated fintech infrastructure can safely enable next-generation crypto use cases. It reinforces Beyon Money Business’s role as a trusted platform supporting real-world adoption of digital assets, while showcasing BitOasis’ commitment to enhancing customer experience, accessibility, and trust, subject to applicable eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, and regulatory safeguards.

