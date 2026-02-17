Riyadh, KSA – SHEIN®, one of the world’s leading online fashion and lifestyle retailers, is expanding its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in Saudi Arabia through two landmark partnerships supporting pediatric healthcare and children with disabilities. The latest initiatives reflect SHEIN’s ongoing mission to deepen its roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through meaningful partnerships that empower youth, children and women, fostering a more inclusive and supportive society. These efforts align closely with national priorities, including Saudi Vision 2030, by strengthening community development and the role of the private sector in creating lasting positive change.

[1] In December 2025, SHEIN entered into a cooperation agreement with the Children’s Welfare and Disability Association, supporting the association’s essential therapeutic and rehabilitation programs for children with disabilities. SHEIN's donation supported physical therapy sessions for children with disabilities. This collaboration enables more children to grow, learn and build brighter futures. As part of the partnership, SHEIN visited the King Fahd Rehabilitation Center in Riyadh to gain firsthand experience of the comprehensive care and educational services provided.

In January 2026, SHEIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wareef Charity, the philanthropic arm of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre. This partnership focuses on specialized pediatric care, particularly for children facing significant health challenges. SHEIN's donation supported the establishment of the Pediatric Liver Transplant Unit in Riyadh. It provides young patients and their families with greater access to essential services and renewed hope for the future.

Building on SHEIN's robust track record of positive social impact around the world, these two recent projects form part of the company's comprehensive portfolio of CSR activities in the Middle East. Past efforts include "Threads of Joy," an eco-friendly clothing recycling drive with KISWA that benefited 40,000 people during Ramadan; "Powered by Love," a flagship autism inclusion platform supporting fundraising, sensory room creation, and family engagement, with over 140,000 units sold and direct aid provided to numerous children and families; "Glowmode X Pink Caravan," a partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) to sponsor mobile breast cancer screening clinics during awareness month, delivering free screenings, education, and early detection to 395 women, exceeding targets and advancing women’s health; and "SHEIN x APD Purple Saturday," a campaign in which SHEIN collaborated with the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, a Saudi government entity dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. The campaign was crafted to empower shoppers with disabilities through inclusive offers and outreach.

SHEIN remains committed to collaborating with trusted local organizations throughout Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, with a continued focus on empowering children, youth and women to help build more equitable, resilient, and compassionate communities while promoting the spirit of philanthropy and solidifying its position as a responsible corporate leader in the region.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer and marketplace, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and other products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. The company is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all while advancing its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready fashion ecosystem.

To learn more, visit https://www.sheingroup.com/

