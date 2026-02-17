Genesis-AI today announced the official launch of its global AI marketplace, a platform designed to address one of the most critical challenges facing artificial intelligence today: adoption at scale.

While AI innovation has accelerated rapidly, enterprises, governments and SME continue to struggle with fragmented vendors, unclear value, and high execution risk. www.GenesisaiMarketplace.ai was created to close this gap by organizing the global AI ecosystem into a structured, trusted market where organizations can confidently discover, evaluate, and deploy enterprise-ready AI solutions.

The marketplace connects businesses, public-sector organizations, and system integrators with AI providers from around the world, enabling faster decision-making, reduced risk, and scalable deployment across industries and geographies. Rather than acting as a directory or showcase, Genesis-AI Marketplace functions as market infrastructure designed to turn AI innovation into real operational outcomes.

“AI innovation has moved faster than AI adoption,” said Dr. Alaa Elshimy, Founder and CEO of Genesis-AI. “The problem is not technology — it’s the lack of a market designed to support execution. Genesis-AI Marketplace introduces the structure, clarity, and trust needed to make AI work at and government, enterprise and SME scale.”

Genesis-AI Marketplace serves organizations across multiple sectors, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, smart cities, and government, while enabling AI providers to access global demand and expand cross-border commercialization.

With its launch, Genesis-AI Marketplace positions itself as a foundational layer of the emerging AI economy — where innovation meets real demand, and AI moves from experimentation to execution.