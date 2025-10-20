Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced the launch of Umniah by Beyon in Jordan, marking a bold new chapter in the Group’s ongoing evolution as a leading international technology powerhouse. The launch reflects Beyon’s strategic vision to unify its telecommunications brands under one dynamic identity, while reinforcing the group’s strength across the company’s global footprint, cementing its position as a diversified group driving technology, connectivity, and digital innovation.

The new identity ‘Umniah by Beyon’ was announced during an event held in Amman, attended by members of the royal family, ministers, diplomats, senior officials, and media. The event was hosted by Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group, and celebrated two decades of successful investment in Jordan.

The launch of Umniah by Beyon represents a natural continuity of Beyon’s strategy to cement its presence as a technology-focused global Group with investments spanning 17 markets across three continents. As part of this strategic direction, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced new investments of approximately JOD 300 million to be deployed in Jordan over the next five years, reaffirming Beyon’s long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and accelerating its digital transformation.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group, said “The launch of Umniah by Beyon marks a significant milestone in our ongoing strategy to create a unified brand that reflects our scale, ambition, and leadership in digital innovation. Rooted in Bahrain and driven by global ambitions, Beyon continues to evolve as a technology group expanding its impact through purposeful investment and collaboration. The JOD 300 million we have committed to Jordan, via Umniah by Beyon, reflects our confidence in the region’s digital future and our determination to drive sustainable growth through innovation and partnership. This is a moment that defines how we move forward as one Group, with one vision, and one brand connecting our businesses, people, and purpose across every market we serve.”

Andrew Kvalseth, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Group, added, “This milestone marks another step in Beyon’s journey to scale our international portfolio with strategic intent and financial discipline. By aligning our brands, we strengthen operational consistency and unlock sustainable value across our portfolio. Our investment discipline is guided by clear metrics for long-term growth, capital efficiency, and leadership in digital services. As we continue to diversify, our priority remains unchanged; to grow profitably, innovate sustainably, and build enduring value for our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

Under its new identity, Umniah by Beyon will continue to leverage the Group’s international expertise to accelerate digital development in Jordan. The company’s upcoming projects include the establishment of a state-of-the-art data center, the expansion of 5G infrastructure, the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 technology, and the rollout of new fiber networks across Amman, Balqa, and Zarqa, with a focus on Wadi Araba.

With this milestone, Beyon continues to shape its next phase of growth, expanding its footprint, and reinforcing its position as a technology leader with a global outlook.