Manama, Bahrain – Beyon Connect has announced it has achieved two key ISO certifications - ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, and ISO 27018 for Information Security Management Systems. The ISO 27001 and 27018 standards are recognized worldwide as a confirmation that all criteria are aligned with information security best practices, which reflects the efforts made by Beyon Connect in adopting the best standards in its operations.

By obtaining the ISO certifications Beyon Connect assures customers that information security controls have been applied that increase the level of protection for personal data stored and processed in the cloud and additionally that the highest safeguards are in place to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of their data in every solution and service.

ISO 27001 enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties. Personally identifiable information (PII) is becoming increasingly attractive to hackers and ISO 27018 helps cloud service and application providers such as Beyon Connect to implement controls that protect personal information in the cloud.

Beyon Connect, launched in January 2022 is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region. Beyon Connect has been rolling out its pioneering solutions: OneBox to provide secure digital postbox and communication solutions and OneID digital identity solutions as part the strategic efforts in line with Bahrain’s digital economy vision.

Dr. Sushan Banerjee, Beyon Connect’s Global Information Security Officer commented on this achievement, “Security and data protection is at the forefront of everything we do. At Beyon Connect we recognize the significance of data and understand that data protection is a critical part of our trusted relationship with our customers and partners.”

He added, “Achieving these certifications comes at a critical time where consumers and organisations have a heightened sensitivity to cyber threats, and we will continue to meet these standards to better serve our consumers. This certification provides us with the necessary competitive edge in the market to deliver our innovative products and services with internationally recognized security standards in place.”

Ben King, Beyon Connect’s Chief Operating Officer added, “Achieving both the ISO 27001 and 27018 certifications, which was accomplished in a very short time span, is an outstanding achievement that reflects the team’s consistent and focused efforts to embed the secure guidelines and protocols in every layer of our products and services.”

“This achievement is yet another key milestone for Beyon Connect, and we remain committed to investing in the management of information security and data protection in response to evolving security threats. Furthermore, we have targets of achieving certifications from the leading European benchmarks and standards organisations, ETSI and CEN in the near future,” he added.

For more information, visit www.onebox.bh and www.beyonconnect.com

