Betterhomes, Dubai's longest-standing real estate brokerage, continues to expand its service network with the purchase of a full-floor office from Emirates NBD Properties. The transaction was facilitated by commercial advisory firm CRC Commercial Real Estate.

The signing occurred in Control Tower, Motor City, in the presence of Ryan Mahoney, CEO of Betterhomes and Ahmed Al Sheryani, CEO of Emirates NBD Properties. Mr. Sheryani stated, "We wish Betterhomes continued success and extend our heartfelt congratulations on their most recent acquisition." Ms. Aida Turki and Mr. Khaled Ghazzawi emphasised on the importance of this transaction to strengthen the potential future endeavours for Emirates NBD Properties and Betterhomes.

The new office puts Betterhomes in a prime position to deliver effective services to clients when it comes to buying, selling, and renting properties in Dubai's villa communities. Mr Mahoney adds, "Motor City is becoming the service hub for the Al Qudra corridor, and since we have 225+ person team in the Control Tower, we felt that buying an office rather than renting made financial sense".

In the last ten years, the Al Qudra road and Dubai land area have expanded dramatically, with a population growth of 60% over the previous four years. In addition, 1 in every 5 enquiries at Betterhomes are for these areas.

The new office symbolises Betterhomes' commitment to the UAE and the real estate market's stability as the company continues strengthening its presence while creating long-term value for its partners and customers.

Despite the rise in popularity of working from home and hybrid work setups in recent years, the commercial office space market has seen strong growth. In Q3 2022, office transactions in Dubai increased by 41% and the transacted value increased by 56% compared to last year.

Richard Waind, the Group Managing Director of Betterhomes, feels face-to-face interaction is vital to energising a team. "Having an office to come boosts agents' morale and sets the tone for the day. It creates a structure that is vital to their success."

-Ends-

About Better Homes LLC

Established in 1986, Betterhomes is one of the oldest and largest real estate companies in Dubai. It is recognised as one of the UAE's leading property brands, attracting thousands of buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords every month. Offering a broad range of properties across UAE, from studio apartments to spacious villas as well as a variety of commercial spaces. The company covers all aspects of the market, from residential and commercial sales and leasing to property management, off-plan and short-term rentals. With 300+ community specialists spread across 4 branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Betterhomes boasts an excellent average satisfaction score of 9.6 out of 10 by their customers on

Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.bhomes.com.

About CRC (Commercial Real Estate Consultants)

CRC (Commercial Real Estate Consultants), an affiliate of Betterhomes, is a leading commercial real estate agency who plays an integral part in Dubai's real estate history. With over 35 years of industry experience, CRC caters to international and local clients, seeking increased value by selling, leasing or investing in commercial property. With a team of over 40 property experts, leveraging best-in-class technology and support, CRC understands the business and provides comprehensive options for strategic direction. To buy, sell, or lease a commercial property, get a property valuation, or find an investment advisor. For more information, visit www.crcproperty.com.