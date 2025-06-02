Better Home the real estate developer announced the delivery of"Solo" project to its customers in the New Administrative Capital. The tour was organized by the company in the presence of Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the New Administrative Capital Company, and Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, General Manager of the New Administrative Capital Company. The tour inspected Midtown Solo, the company's second project in the capital, which was launched and delivered by the company following the success of the "Midtown Villa" project, Better Home's first project in the capital.



The celebration of the beginning of life for its second project was attended by leaders from the New Administrative Capital Company and Better Home, as well as journalists. Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the New Administrative Capital Company, praised Better Home's strength and performance and the extent of its project achievements on the ground, as it was the first real estate developer to believe in the New Administrative Capital project since its launch, and has many successful and distinguished projects in the capital.

During a press conference on the sidelines of his visit to the project, he emphasized that the New Administrative Capital Company always strives to overcome all obstacles facing serious real estate developers, emphasizing that everyone is united. One way to complete this massive national project, which is considered one of the most prominent landmarks of the new republic launched by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He added that the Midtown Solo project, with its unique quality and execution, is strong evidence that the Capital Company is proceeding steadily and that it has major and distinguished projects offering full services. He pointed out that the entire project consists of independent villas with diverse services, reflecting the quality of the project's clients. He explained that the Capital Company has connected approximately 95% of the facilities in the first phase, but has certain binding requirements for the developer to connect the facilities. He emphasized that once these are completed, the services will be connected immediately.



Abbas added that the company is currently working on the main roads and landscaping in the R7 area, which have been divided into phases to be completed within a short period of time.



Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, General Manager of the Capital Development Company, expressed his happiness with the scale of the Midtown Solo project's completion, which reflects the Capital Development Company's success and its status as a ready-to-live-in place. He praised the company's performance, noting that it is a disciplined company in terms of paperwork and licensing, committed to its clients, and on-time delivery. This makes it a distinguished model for a committed real estate developer, in addition to the project's superb engineering and architectural design and the careful planning of all its services.



Fahmy added that Midtown Solo project is the company's second project to be delivered after Midtown Villa project, and that they are pleased with the presence of such sophisticated projects in the capital, capable of attracting a large number of clients and investors to the capital. He pointed out that the company does not hesitate to provide any support to serious developers, having provided four to five facilitation packages for serious developers, which had a significant impact, resulting in a significant amount of delayed collections, the issuance of numerous licenses for a large number of projects, and the resolution of problems faced by some struggling companies with their clients.



Fahmy pointed out that Better Home is one of the first companies to invest in more than one project in the capital and believes in the feasibility of investing there. Therefore, it is one of the companies that has been successful in this giant national project from the outset. He pointed out that the Administrative Capital has been and continues to be an attractive investment destination. He explained that the Capital Company launched an electronic tender for units in the R8 area about 15 days ago, and that three times the number of land plots offered applied for. He noted that the winning companies for the plots of land for which there is no competing demand will be announced within days. As for the remaining plots for which there is more than one application, the qualified company will be selected based on the company's technical and financial strength and solvency after the Eid al-Adha holidays.



Ashraf Adel, General Manager of Better Home, expressed his pleasure at the honor of Eng. Khaled Abbas visiting and inspecting the company's second project in the capital, and his constant keenness to share with them the exceptional moments in the company's history.



He praised the significant role played by the Administrative Capital Company and its leadership in supporting developers and overcoming all obstacles to complete their projects in a manner befitting the scale and importance of this massive national project. Adel pointed out that Better Home was the first real estate developer to acquire a plot of land in the New Administrative Capital since the launch of this great dream, which has become a tangible reality for an integrated smart city brimming with life and reflecting Egypt's civilized image to the world.



He noted that the "Solo" project is a milestone in the Egyptian real estate market, as it is the only project in the Administrative Capital composed entirely of standalone villas, with a total of 390 separate villas, spread over an area of 66 acres. The project is distinguished by its strategic location directly on the southern Bin Zayed Axis, next to the Cathedral and the Green River, one of the most important geographical landmarks in the capital. Adel added that the company took into account the low population density in the project's design, allocating 80% of the total area to landscaping, green spaces, and a lagoon, while only 20% was allocated to buildings. This provides a healthy, integrated residential environment that combines comfort and nature. He explained that the project includes a variety of recreational and social services, including a health and social club (Club House) for residents, as well as swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, and pharmacies, enhancing the quality of life within the unique residential complex.



The company's general manager indicated that the project has achieved great success since its launch, as it was completely sold out in record time, reflecting customer confidence in Better Home projects and its leading position in the real estate market. The project also includes an integrated commercial area spanning an area of 30,000 square meters, consisting of 14 independent buildings, each consists of a ground floor, first floor, second floor, and roof, in addition to a private basement. Building areas start from 1,250 square meters, in addition to 1,100 square meters of outdoor space and a 940-square-meter basement.



Adel added that the commercial area was implemented with a modern "strip mall" design, open and directly on the road, facilitating access for both residents and road users. It includes restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, and international companies, making it a commercial and entertainment destination serving the entire region.



In concluding his speech, Ashraf Adel, the company's general manager, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Engineer Khaled Abbas for his prominent and tangible role in the renaissance and growth of private sector projects in the capital. This is a natural result of his continuous follow-up and constant efforts to overcome any obstacles facing companies in completing their work. He praised his ongoing support for the company and for every serious developer working in the capital. He emphasized the company's continued construction and development, and its keenness to seize opportunities to implement other projects in the capital, making it an influential and effective partner for the capital in the field of development and growth.