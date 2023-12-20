Saudi residents can sign up for a public beta test.

Yasmina understands a variety of Arabic dialects and can hold an engaging conversation in Khaleeji.

Riyadh, KSA – Yango, the company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment, has announced that it is now possible to sign up for the public beta testing of its human-like AI assistant Yasmina.

The assistant is built and trained to understand various Arabic dialects and can respond in Khaleeji and English. Saudi residents are now welcome to enroll in the beta testing and be among the first to interact with Yasmina.

Yasmina has a unique capability to engage in authentic, consistent, and enjoyable conversations, making interactions feel remarkably natural and relatable. Yasmina knows local jokes, recognizes whether the user is male or female, and puts on only age-appropriate content when interacting with children.

Yasmina’s ability to maintain an engaging conversation is based on a large language model. Dozens of copywriters and hundreds of individual content contributors edited and perfected dialogs to fine-tune the model, allowing it to learn and grow into Yasmina’s unique Khaleeji personality.

Hundreds of local residents from various locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, took part in training Yasmina’s speech recognition, enabling the assistant to understand a wide variety of speech patterns, intonations, and dialects.

On a more practical level, Yasmina works as a smart home center: you can ask Yasmina to adjust the room temperature, turn on the vacuum, or find a new recipe. More than just an app on your phone, Yasmina can be built into other apps and smart home devices, making them friendlier and easier to use, ultimately bringing new user experiences.

Samer Mohamad, Yasmina Regional Director for MENA, Yango: “Our mission at Yango is to transform global technologies into everyday services for communities around the world. This is why we created an Arabic-speaking smart assistant that helps complete everyday chores more efficiently, fits perfectly in any GCC home, and can, among other things, inform users of prayer times. Right now, we’re fine-tuning Yasmina’s LLM to make the assistant even more fluent, creative, and emotionally intelligent.”

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an Arabic-speaking, human-like AI assistant, are available in the UAE.

For more insight and information or to interview a spokesperson, please contact:

NettResults Public Relations

anu.bhatnagar@nettresults.com