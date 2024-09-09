Dubai, UAE – Isabella Cucina Italiana, an authentic Italian restaurant striking the balance between tradition and modernity, has opened its doors, promising a dining experience that will captivate guests.

Nestled in the upscale Emirates Hills neighbourhood of Dubai, Isabella Cucina Italiana is a restaurant that encapsulates the spirit of Italy. Warm and welcoming hospitality is prominent throughout the guest experience and reflects the restaurant’s commitment to excellence and a genuine love for Italian cuisine.

Managing Director Rob de Villiers said: “The launch of Isabella Cucina Italiana in the vibrant community of Emirates Hills is a chance for our team to share our passion for authentic Italian food and hospitality. Our head chef has curated a menu that features modern and innovative dishes with authentic Italian ingredients to offer an unparalleled dining experience. Isabella Cucina Italiana has been designed with the guests in mind, with intricate details that are cosy, elegant, and sophisticated, making it the go-to Italian venue in the area.”

Isabella Cucina Italiana’s Head Chef Ruggiero Gissi, who hails from Rimini in northern Italy, brings a flair and love for Italian cuisine, that can be seen in his tastefully curated menu and use of modern mixology methods. Leading a team of dedicated culinary professionals, Chef Ruggiero ensures that each item reflects his unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable dishes.

The menu includes several traditional options, including crudi, antipasti and a variety of insalate, as well as substantial secondi, mains and desserts along with da condividere, sharing plates that are perfect for a family-style feast. The kitchen team’s dedication to using premium flour, making fresh homemade pasta, and proofing pizza dough for 48 hours culminates in dishes such as woodfired Pizza al tartufo and Pizza bresaola, along with Tagliolini al tartufo nero pasta and Gnocchi di patate ai gamberi risotto.

Children can also enjoy a selection of pastas and pizzas, such as Penne pomodoro, Spaghetti alla Bolognese, and Pizza margherita.

Featuring a drink to suit every palate and occasion, the restaurant’s bar menu has a selection of beverages that are perfect for food pairing, including Italian and international wines and beers, signature and classic cocktails and spirits and liqueurs, along with non-alcoholic options.

Set across two floors, the venue’s designers have paid close attention to the décor and artwork, to build intrigue among visitors. Be it a date night, afterwork drinks with friends or a casual family dinner, guests can reserve a space that matches their mood across the venue.

Isabella Cucina Italiana is set to become a beloved dining destination in Dubai. Visit between 11am to 1am and experience the true essence of Italian dining in the heart of Emirates Hills.

