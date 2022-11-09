Inspired by the iconic and beautiful cityscapes of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Bentley Mulliner reveals its limited-edition “Skyline” collection

Dubai: Bentley’s Mulliner designers have unveiled a special limited-edition collection, inspired by the UAE’s beautiful and iconic skylines of Abu Dhabi and Dubai – exclusively available for Al Habtoor Motors.

The “Skyline” by Mulliner collection of six exclusive models has been developed by Bentley’s Mulliner Programme – a specialist team that excels in the creation of unique coachbuilt vehicles, from one-off commissions to newly designed cars. The models will include design cues inspired by the two cities, that pay homage to Emirati culture with the essence of elegant British design.

The unique models have been exclusively designed to feature an array of subtle elements, such as personalised LED skyline welcome lamps, and unique Mulliner exterior details. Three Bentley models, the Flying Spur W12, Bentayga V8, and Continental GT Speed have been selected to honour the Dubai skyline, while the Flying Spur W12, Bentayga V8, and Continental GT Speed will pay tribute to the city of Abu Dhabi.

Joseph Tayar, General Manager of the Prestige Division, Al Habtoor Motor’s said: “We are delighted to have created this limited-edition line and are excited to present these unique models to our customers. Bentley Emirates, the official dealer for the UAE market, is also the official sponsor of the “Arcadia: The Tribute Edition Event”. Bentley is showcasing a limited-edition model for the first time at this occasion. The “Skyline” collection, developed by Bentley’s Mulliner Programme, features six limited edition models that pay homage to the UAE, featuring design cues inspired by the traditional and futuristic skylines of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. To celebrate this unique collection and what it represents, we unveiled one of the six cars, the Flying Spur W12, Dubai Skyline Edition, at the Arcadia’s event in Warehouse 46, Al Serkal Avenue. With the “Skyline” edition, Bentley Emirates have created a car that serves as a timeless reminder of the UAE’s tradition, culture, vision and way of life.

“The bespoke customisation element for Bentley, driven through the Mulliner division, is exactly what our customers are looking for. We are extremely proud of what the UAE stands for, and how it is showcased to the world. Therefore, each car has been specifically chosen to represent an element of either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, serving as a timeless reminder of the UAE’s elegance, culture and way of life.”

The six limited-edition Bentley models will be available in Al Habtoor showrooms in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. To find out more, customers can visit https://dubai.bentleymotors.com/meia/en/home.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world, and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2018, Al Habtoor Motors was announced as the “Number 1 Dealer in the Region” by Bentley Motors.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.