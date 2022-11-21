Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, participated in Saudi Arabia’s “Seamless Riyadh” event, through a panel discussion titled “Establishing a Framework for Cross Border Collaboration: Removing Borders with Innovation”. The event took place from November 2nd-3rd, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The panel was attended by Turki AlAhmed, Manager - Partnerships & Relationships at BENEFIT, alongside other panelists including the Head of Product Management & Saudi FinTech, Global Liquidity & Cash Management at The Saudi British Bank (SABB), the Digital Innovation Manager at The Saudi British Bank (SABB), the Executive Vice President, Head Facilities Management & Engineering at The Saudi National Bank, as well as the MENA GM & VP of Strategic Accounts at TerraPay Middle East. The session was moderated by the Regional Director MEA at Qorus.

BENEFIT shared their perspectives on cross-border money transfer system interoperability, a method enabling local systems to communicate with one another to facilitate faster and more secure money transfers between countries, as well as BenefitPay’s marketplace initiative, which allows money changers and exchange houses to onboard customers and offer international remittance services directly on the app in a seamless and transparent manner.

Turki AlAhmed - Manager, Business Partnerships & Relationships at BENEFIT commented, “Participating in Seamless 2022 provided BENEFIT with the ideal opportunity to display our innovative solutions and raise awareness about our contributions to the field, both locally and internationally. We have been given invaluable networking opportunities, as well as significant exposure to technical updates and emerging trends in the payments industry, which has driven financial institutions like ourselves to innovate toward seamless, transparent, and autonomous payments with less friction, a higher level of security, and an overall user-centric experience. The event added value to companies in the sector by providing us with a highly productive ecosystem to foster growth and create new horizons of opportunity and transformation for the FinTech and payments landscape.”

As a leader in the FinTech sector and key player in innovative digital solutions, BENEFIT introduced valuable insight and key learnings at one of Saudi Arabia's biggest and boldest events covering the latest innovation in payments and FinTech, including opening finance fields and Personal Finance Management (PFM), which is bolstered by initiatives such as enhanced financial literacy. The event included a two-day global conference, an exhibition, and valuable networking opportunities.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.