Manama – BENEFIT, Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, announced the achievement of significant growth in online payments processed through the Electronic Funds Transfer System (EFTS) across all channels, including banking platforms and the BenefitPay app. The system encompasses Fawri, Fawri+, and Fawateer services, which together recorded 494.0 million transactions during 2025, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to 2024. The total value of these transactions reached BD 37.5 billion, reflecting a notable growth of 12.6% compared to BD 33.3 billion in 2024.

The company disclosed that a total of 466.0 million transactions, valued at BD 10.2 billion, were executed across all electronic funds transfer services (Fawri, Fawri+ and Fawateer) through the BenefitPay app. This represents an increase of 10.6% in transaction volume and a 9.5% rise in transaction value compared to the previous year, emphasizing the accelerating momentum of BENEFIT’s electronic transactions ecosystem as a key driver of the Kingdom’s FinTech sector.

BENEFIT further explained that the total volume of Fawri+ transactions on all channels reached 467.9 million transactions in 2025, marking an increase of 11.3% compared to 420.3 million transactions recorded in the previous year. The total value of Fawri+ transactions increased from BD 8.6 billion to BD 9.7 billion in 2025, reflecting a growth of 13.6%. Transactions conducted via the BenefitPay app also recorded an 11.1% increase, reaching 455.3 million transactions with a total value of BD 8.7 billion.

Meanwhile, total Fawri transactions on all channels reached 14.3 million during 2025, representing an 8.3% increase compared to the previous year, with a total value approximating BD 26.4 billion, reflecting an 11.8% increase compared to BD 23.6 billion in 2024. In contrast, Fawri transactions conducted through the BenefitPay application recorded a slight decline, with transaction volume reaching 507.6 thousand transactions valued at nearly BD 1.0 billion, compared to approximately 586.0 thousand transactions valued at BD 1.1 billion in 2024.

In addition, total Fawateer transactions totaled 11.8 million transactions on all channels in 2025, compared to 12.6 million transactions in 2024. Despite the slight decrease in transaction volume, the total value of Fawateer transactions recorded a significant increase of 20.4%, approximating BD 1.4 billion. Fawateer transactions conducted via the BenefitPay app amounted to 10.2 million transactions, compared to 11.0 million transactions in the previous year, while transaction value increased by 22.0% to reach BD 514.4 million, compared to BD 421.6 million in 2024.

Furthermore, the total number of verification processes conducted through the electronic (Know Your Customer) platform approximated 1.1 million transactions in 2025, compared to 790.5 thousand transactions in 2024, representing an increase of 37.8%.

The Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, operated by BENEFIT, also issued 541.9 thousand credit reports during 2025, marking an increase of 4.0% compared to the previous year, during which 521.0 thousand reports were issued.

During 2025, BENEFIT achieved several notable milestones, including the launch of the Business Account service, enabling single-owned commercial registrations merchants to register and manage their commercial bank accounts through which they can send and receive payments on the BenefitPay app. The company also introduced Hadeya (E-gift) feature within the BenefitPay app, which received the Bahrain Digital Content Award. In addition, the daily transfer limit for the Fawri+ instant transfer service was increased from BD 1,000 to BD 3,000 per bank account, and the expansion of Fawri transactions settlement enabling Fawri beneficiaries to receive payments during weekends and public holidays, in accordance with the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). BENEFIT also served as a strategic partner to the Labour Market Regulatory Authority in the development of the Wage Protection System.

BENEFIT was further recognised with the Best Workplace for Digital Innovation award during the eGovernment Excellence Awards 2025 ceremony. The company also launched several initiatives aimed at advancing national talent in the FinTech sector, including the fourth edition of its annual Masar training programme and the second cohort of Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Programme.

These advanced results reflect BENEFIT’s leading position in the development of electronic payments and digital financial services in the Kingdom of Bahrain and demonstrate the success of its innovation driven strategy. The performance indicators also confirm the continued growth in confidence among users and banks in the company’s services, as well as the pivotal role played by BENEFIT’s team in achieving this distinguished performance and sustained growth through adherence to the highest standards of efficiency and quality. This contributes to supporting the digital transformation of the financial sector and enhancing its regional competitiveness.

