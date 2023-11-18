Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, was awarded at the HRM Summit 2023 Awards for the best Wellness program award, by HE Jamil bin Mohammad Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour. This reflects BENEFIT’s commitment inline with their core values to support and provide their employees with the resources and support they need to thrive in the workplace.

The HRM Summit Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes excellence in human resources and management. The Best Wellness Program Award is particularly competitive, and BENEFIT's win is a testament to its commitment to providing their employees with a healthy and supportive work environment.

Earlier this year, BENEFIT also received the Gold Level Certificate from the Ministry of Health for the ‘Health-Promoting Workplace’ program. As a leader in this area, BENEFIT has held several key initiatives in line with their empowerment and sustainability values. This included implementing an obesity prevention program for employees, conducting throughout the year events to promote sports, a dedicated time for office exercise, first aid training, organizing a competition to quitsmoking, social events for employees and their families, amongst many others.

BENEFIT has expanded its commitment to corporate social responsibility over the years, supporting a variety of initiatives that make a positive impact on society. Its holistic health program is just one example of this commitment, providing employees with the resources and support they need to improve their overall health and well-being.

Maryam Kamal, Senior Manager of Compliance & MLRO "At BENEFIT, our Executive Management or Management believe that the employees the pulse of our success and our greatest asset, and that a healthy workforce is a more productive workforce. That's why we're committed to providing them with a holistic wellness program that supports their physical, mental, and financial health. We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to create a workplace where everyone can thrive."

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet (BenefitPay) and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors, Bahrain Electronic Cheque, Wages Protection System, and Trust Services for digital signatures.