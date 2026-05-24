BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in FinTech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the launch of the third batch of its Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program, further expanding one of its key initiatives for developing emerging leadership talent within the company.

The launch reflects BENEFIT’s continued investment in building the capabilities of its people and preparing a new generation of professionals to take on future leadership roles. The program is designed to provide participants with advanced leadership skills, strategic perspective and practical exposure, enabling them to progress in their careers while contributing to innovation, institutional growth and the continued development of Bahrain’s FinTech sector.

This year’s program will run for five months and will offer participants a comprehensive leadership development journey that extends beyond conventional training. Through a combination of learning modules, practical experiences and strategic engagement, the program aims to strengthen the capabilities of BENEFIT’s emerging leaders to supports the continued growth of the FinTech sector in Bahrain.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Muneera AlJaber, Senior Manager of Learning & Development at BENEFIT, said: “The launch of the third cohort of the Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program marks another milestone in our ongoing commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders. At BENEFIT, we believe leadership is not only about professional growth, but about creating individuals capable of driving transformation, inspiring innovation, and making a lasting impact. Through Ruwaad, we continue to empower ambitious national talent with the mindset, confidence, and strategic capabilities needed to lead the future and contribute to Bahrain’s vision for sustainable growth and human capital development.”

The program continues to set a strong benchmark for professional development within Bahrain’s financial technology sector, building on a series of BENEFIT initiatives designed to inspire and equip the next generation of professionals with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to succeed in the industry. These include the FinTech Internship Program “Masar” and the FinTech Drivers Program, delivered in collaboration with Reboot Coding Institute and General Assembly, together reflecting BENEFIT’s continued efforts to develop future-ready talent and strengthen Bahrain’s FinTech leadership pipeline.

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain