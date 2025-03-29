Bahrain: BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has unveiled a new feature within the BenefitPay app, enhancing the digital gifting experience for users.

The latest innovation, Hadeya (E-gift), enables users to seamlessly send gift cards with a designated monetary value to family and friends via the BenefitPay platform. This advancement reinforces BENEFIT’s drive to introduce innovative solutions that align with the evolving needs of its customers.

Users can personalize their gifts by selecting from a variety of card designs and incorporating custom messages, ensuring a more engaging and meaningful experience. Once sent, the monetary value of the E-gift is instantly transferred to the recipient’s bank account, mirroring the convenience of Fawri+ transactions.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘Hadeya’ feature, further expanding the capabilities of the BenefitPay app. This addition aligns with our vision of continuously delivering innovative digital financial solutions that resonate with our users' expectations and enhance their everyday interactions.” commented Mr. Ahmed Al-Mahri, Assistant General Manager, Business Development at BENEFIT.

“We believe that Hadeya feature will serve as a pivotal tool in strengthening social connections, allowing individuals to express appreciation and goodwill in a seamless digital format. Whether for holidays, special celebrations, or personal milestones, this new offering reflects our dedication to providing flexible and customer-centric financial solutions. By integrating technological advancements with cherished social traditions, we continue to redefine digital engagement in an era of rapid digitization.” Added Mr. Al-Mahri.

The Hadeya feature offers a diverse selection of gift card designs, catering to various occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduation ceremonies, and festive holidays. Users can purchase these digital gift cards at affordable prices.