Manama, Bahrain:– BENEFIT, the Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, announced the launch of its new Identity Verification (IDV) feature for BenefitPay. This state-of-the-art technology represents a significant advancement in security protocols, empowering BenefitPay users with enhanced protection and ensuring a frictionless payment journey.

The IDV feature brings substantial advantages for both BENEFIT and its users by employing a robust two-step authentication process to validate the authenticity of BenefitPay users. This process entails cross-referencing government-issued identification documents with a live selfie captured by the user's device. Moreover, there are no additional charges for utilizing IDV, ensuring seamless security without any extra financial burden for users.

By verifying user documentation through cross-referencing, IDV serves as a formidable barrier against fraud, effectively preventing unauthorized access to BenefitPay accounts and safeguarding sensitive financial data. This two-step verification process not only confirms the identity of the account holder but also fortifies security by preventing unauthorized individuals from accessing BenefitPay accounts, even if they possess login credentials.

Ahmed AlMahri, Assistant General Manager – Business Development & Services – BENEFIT commented on the launch, "At BENEFIT, the security and trust of our customers are of utmost importance to us. The introduction of IDV for BenefitPay underscores this dedication. In the unfortunate event of a scammer acquiring a user's one-time password (OTP), the IDV feature acts as an extra layer of authentication. This resilient defense mechanism plays a crucial role in deterring and preventing unauthorized access to user wallets, thereby securing their financial information."

“This innovative feature adds a powerful layer of protection to user accounts and financial information, empowering them to navigate their payment journeys with complete confidence.", he concluded.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet (BenefitPay) and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors, Bahrain Electronic Cheque, Wages Protection System, and Trust Services for digital signatures.