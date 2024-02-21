Cairo: Beltone Holding (“Beltone”), one of the fastest growing financial institutions, announces its entry into a multidimensional Collaboration Agreement with BOA Group, the holding company of Bank of Africa - BMCE Group managing its Sub-Saharan subsidiaries.



Beltone's venturing into the African region is targeted to be driven through developing mutual growth and leveraging product cross-selling opportunities in the African markets.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Beltone and BOA Group, as they embark on a journey of shared success, capitalizing on synergies to unlock new possibilities in the dynamic African landscape.

-Ends-