Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Bel Group, major player in healthy cheese, fruit, and plant-based snacking, aiming to provide healthier and more responsible food for everyone in its second year of partnership with The Saudi Food Bank (Et’aam), is expanding its Iftar Fast Breaking Program through Kiri®, one of Saudi Arabia’s most cherished brands, in the presence of Antoine Fiévet, Chairman of Bel Group, Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group, Garo Matossian, General Manager of Bel Group for the Near Middle East, Rabih Tay Bou Dargham, Area Manager Levant of Bel Group, and Mohammed Jamal Al-Osaimi, Assistant CEO of the Saudi Food Bank.

Bel Group and The Saudi Food Bank (Et’aam) will together distribute 20,000 fresh meals across Jeddah, reinforcing their commitment to community support, generosity, and the spirit of Ramadan.

This initiative is about coming together and sharing during the holy month. Each meal box is carefully packed daily to ensure freshness and quality, featuring Kiri ® cheese, bread, fresh juice, and fruits—a thoughtful selection that embodies the essence of Ramadan. More than just food, this effort fosters kindness, togetherness, and a sense of community, celebrating the true spirit of giving.

Antoine Fievet, Chairman of Bel Group reaffirmed the company’s dedication to social responsibility: “Giving back to the communities where we operate has always been at the heart of Bel Group. This partnership with the Saudi Food Bank reflects our values and allows us to make a meaningful impact on the people of Saudi during Ramadan.”

Rabih Tay Bou Dargham, sales director of Bel Group in KSA and Levant, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "At Kiri ®, we believe in the power of kindness. Partnering with the Saudi Food Bank allows us to make a real difference in people’s lives, reinforcing our commitment to giving back, especially during Ramadan.”

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, this initiative gives access to nutritious food while reflecting Bel Group’s mission to provide healthier and more accessible food for all and Kiri ®’s dedication to spreading kindness and social responsibility.

Mohammed Jamal Al-Osaimi, Assistant CEO of the Saudi Food Bank, highlighted the impact of the collaboration: "Our partnership with Bel Group goes beyond food distribution—it’s a shared mission to strengthen food security and provide meaningful support to families. Together, we are fostering a culture of generosity and ensuring that no one goes without a nourishing meal.”

With 70 years of heritage in the Middle East, Kiri ® remains deeply rooted in values of giving and sharing, particularly during Ramadan.

About Saudi Food Bank (Et’aam)

Et’aam is a pioneer in the Gulf region, rescuing over fifteen million meals from wastage and distributing surplus food to beneficiaries with strict quality standards. The organization also provides employment opportunities for national talents, furthering its mission to alleviate food waste and support communities.

About Bel Group

The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of € 3,645 million in 2023.

Some 10,902 employees in 51 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.

About Kiri

Kiri is the leading Bel Group brand in the Middle East and one the best-selling cheese manufacturers regionally and internationally. Inspired by its Kindness philosophy, Kiri has created wonderful moments for family everyday gatherings in the Middle East for almost 50 years. Since 1972, the brand has provided naturally indulgent products and delicious recipes that meet every taste and wellness requirement. Did you know that 1 billion Kiri square portions are consumed every year across the region? If 1 billion Kiri square portions were placed next to each other, they would cover almost 40,000km – the same size as planet Earth’s perimeter! With its creaminess, superior taste and unctuous texture, Kiri makes every day even more indulgent. And by delighting the customers and families the brand kindly serves, Kiri continues consolidating its status as a regional love brand and leader in cream cheese.