Cairo, Egypt – Beko Egypt for Home Appliances, announced its participation in the second edition of the International Manufacturing Convention & Exhibition (IMCE), taking place from October 28th to 30th, 2023, where the company is showcasing its advanced technologies and remarkable appliances.

IMCE, organized by the Federation of Egyptian Industries and held under the esteemed patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, is the largest event of its kind, shedding light on Egyptian manufacturing capabilities and major international companies operating in Egypt. This year's event boasts broad international attendance, including members of the Egyptian government, senior officials, investors, public figures, representatives from the Joint Arab Chambers of Industry and Commerce, as well as businessmen, heads and members of industrial chambers, and representatives from the banking, economic, and various industrial sectors.

The second edition of IMCE aims to support economic empowerment, attract new manufacturers from across the nation, cover 18 industrial sectors, and align with the industry plan to optimize the country's capabilities. Furthermore, it seeks to enhance investment opportunities and facilitate dialogue sessions addressing the challenges and opportunities within the industry, future partnerships, small projects, and human development within the industrial field.

Beko's participation will showcase innovative products that prioritize energy savings and sustainability, such as environmentally friendly refrigerators that contribute to reducing food waste. The company will also present a wide range of eco-friendly products, including washing machines, air conditioners, newly launched ovens in the Egyptian market, as well as small home appliances like air fryers, multi-use hand blenders, espresso coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, and robotic vacuums, all featuring Beko's advanced technology.

Expressing his delight, Ümit Günel, General Manager of Beko Egypt, stated, "We are thrilled to participate in the prestigious IMCE, a remarkable event that showcases Egypt's industrial landscape, developmental capabilities, and the latest sector advancements." Günel added, "Being in the presence of distinguished businessmen, officials, and industry leaders unveils new collaboration opportunities to enhance Egypt's industrial capabilities." He emphasized Beko Egypt's commitment to open doors for cooperation and integration, ultimately contributing to the establishment of an advanced industrial system that positions Egypt among major industrial nations and supports local manufacturing capabilities.

Beko Egypt is gearing up to open its first factory in early 2024, located in the industrial city of the 10th of Ramadan area. Spanning an impressive area of 114,000 square meters and with investments exceeding $100 million, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 1.5 million appliances, including refrigerators and ovens employing environmentally friendly and energy-saving technology in the initial phase. Approximately 60% of the production capacity will be exported to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, showcasing an annual export potential of up to US$250 million.