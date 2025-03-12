Cairo, Egypt – Beko, Europe’s leading home appliances brand announces the launch of the Hitachi brand in Egypt—a step that not only revives an iconic legacy but also heralds a new era of local production. With local manufacturing set to begin in the second half of 2025 at the state-of-the-art Beko Egypt Industrial Park, this development reaffirms Beko’s commitment to combining global expertise with strategic local investment. Marking Hitachi’s triumphant return to Egypt, consumers can look forward to a seamless blend of advanced technology, elegant design, and unmatched reliability—tailored to local needs and designed to enhance everyday living.

Building on Hitachi’s 110-year legacy of quality and innovation, this launch embodies the brand’s enduring purpose: ‘Devoted to Making You Proud for Generations’. As a trusted life partner, Hitachi is committed to supporting families and enhancing everyday living. Egyptian consumers can look forward to a broader range of innovative appliances designed for modern households. From state-of-the-art refrigerators with dual cooling and energy-efficient inverter compressors to advanced dishwashers and high-performance vacuum cleaners, each product reflects the perfect blend of Japanese precision and elegant design—hallmarks of the Hitachi brand.

“This launch is not just about reintroducing a brand; it is about embracing a legacy of excellence and innovation,” said Mr. Ümit Günel, Regional Director – Beko North Africa. “Our journey has been defined by continuous innovation and expansion, and today marks a milestone in our commitment to the Egyptian market. With strong local partnerships and investment in modern manufacturing, we are here to reinvigorate Hitachi’s promise of superior quality, reliability, and performance—values that have been at the heart of the brand for generations.”

Operating in 57 countries with over 50,000 employees across 45 production facilities in 13 countries, Beko has significantly strengthened its regional presence in the recent years. The forthcoming local production, part of a $110 million investment at the Beko Egypt Industrial Park, is set to transform the market landscape, and serve as a strategic export hub for the Middle East and Africa.

“I am excited to see Hitachi’s legacy reborn in Egypt,” added Mr. Atsushi Yamanaka, Managing Director – Middle East at Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances. “I recall the strength of our presence here 15 years ago, and despite the challenges we faced back then, today’s resurgence—bolstered by the unwavering support of our partners and the integration of local production—fills me with renewed hope. We are poised not only to create history together but to ensure that Hitachi continues to set benchmarks in quality and innovation for future generations.”

This initiative further reinforces the strategic joint venture of Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, established in 2021 with Arçelik holding a 60% stake. Combining Hitachi’s world-renowned engineering excellence with Arçelik’s global manufacturing and distribution capabilities, the venture operates with 10 subsidiaries, 2 advanced production facilities, and a dedicated workforce of 5,500 employees, exporting innovative products to more than 65 countries worldwide.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko’s 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko’s vision is ‘Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.’

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.