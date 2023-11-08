Dubai, U.A.E:– BEIT Collective’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Lebanese artistic expression, craftsmanship and innovation by offering a unique platform that highlights the immense art and design talent emerging from the country.

Founder Emilie Skaff believes that the value of design should be accessible to all, not a select few. Leveraging Lebanon’s artisanal and manufacturing traditions, BEIT collaborates with a diverse team of nearly 100 skilled Lebanese artisans spanning various industries. Each piece within the BEIT Collective portfolio tells a tale inspired by or deeply entrenched in Lebanon’s rich heritage.

Showcasing for the very first time at Downtown Design, BEIT Collective will present collections from ace designers and artists, such Adam Nathaniel Furman, Thalis Nicolaou, and Melissa Haddad.

Celebrated artist and architect, Adam Nathaniel Furman, will be displaying their latest jardiniere within the famous Baalbek collection, which is inspired by the magnificence, grandeur and beauty of the ancient city. Known for their bold use of colour and geometry, Furman’s art pieces and installations have been showcased in globally renowned spaces, including the London Design Museum, Carnegie Museum of Art and Architectural Association, and the National Gallery of Victoria. Visitors to Downtown Design will have the opportunity to witness firsthand Furman’s meticulously crafted Baalbek vessels that merge classical Roman grandiosity with a modern aesthetic, resulting in a collection that is both timeless and contemporary.

A problem-solver at heart, designer Thalis Nicolaou is always seeking out elegant and innovative solutions to design challenges, as is evident in his diverse range of projects, including a fridge that tackles food waste. For BEIT Collective, Nicolaou has reimagined the E.E.T.S. table with a Lebanese flavour. The interplay of beechwood legs and a striking terrazzo top serve as opposing forces – soft and hard, organic and manmade. These pieces also serve as a testament to the designer’s commitment to sustainability, by extracting the absolute most out of every material.

Designer Melissa Haddad is the most recent entrant to the BEIT Collective family. With a diverse upbringing in multiple countries, Haddad’s work merges varied cultural influences with design principles to deliver innovative and impactful creations for a global audience. At Downtown Design, BEIT will showcase three of her collections that blend symbolism and artistry in each piece. Inspired by nature, her Gaia Coasters feature palm tree motifs and snakes, the Astral Plates capture the celestial dance of day and night, and the Serpentine Plates, inspired by the Ouroboros, symbolise unity and renewal. In all three collections, the designer pays tribute to her Lebanese heritage and its influence on contemporary design

Visitors can experience the BEIT Collective showcase at Downtown Design in the Dubai Design District from 8 to 11 November, 2023.

About BEIT Collective

BEIT Collective’s mission is to bridge Lebanon with the global community, serving as a conduit for the sharing and promotion of Lebanese culture and craftsmanship on a global scale. The brand collaborates with sculptors, furniture designers, jewellers, and fashion creators to explore the limitless possibilities of their craft by infusing it into custom made home decor. Within the Lebanese community, traditional handicrafts carry profound cultural and historical significance, instilling a deep sense of pride among artisans and rural communities. Leveraging the rich heritage of Lebanon’s artisanal and manufacturing traditions, BEIT collaborates with a diverse team of nearly 100 skilled Lebanese artisans spanning various industries, including woodwork, glasswork, metalwork, and terrazzo, redefining artistry in the realm of home furnishings.