The Holdovers has already won two Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.

Win at the Academy Awards symbolises beIN MEDIA GROUP’s commitment to original and creative content in the entertainment industry.

beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired MIRAMAX in 2016.

Los Angeles / London / Doha – : MIRAMAX, the award-winning global film and television studio owned by beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) and Paramount, is thrilled to announce that Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne, has garnered widespread industry acclaim this year, having already won several awards this season, including two Golden Globes for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, two BAFTAs for Supporting Actress and Casting, and the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture.

The Holdovers has been celebrated for its authentic portrayal of 1970s America. This year’s awards and nominations further accentuate MIRAMAX and beIN’s commitment to delivering outstanding cinematic experiences and producing award-winning content. beIN, which acquired MIRAMAX in 2016, continues to take great pride in the achievements of The Holdovers and its talented cast and crew.

MIRAMAX’s triumph aligns with beIN’s continued strategic push into the entertainment industry – in particular, producing exceptional original content across its group of companies, especially its OTT platform TOD.

Esra Ozaral Altop, Chief Entertainment Content Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “The unstoppable success of The Holdovers is a testament to the talent and dedication of the MIRAMAX team and our partners. This award is emblematic of MIRAMAX’s continued success, and beIN’s commitment to re-establishing its position in the industry as a world-leading studio. Our commitment to excellence continues to drive growth across all beIN companies, and we are grateful to the Academy for recognising MIRAMAX’s efforts. We look forward to remaining at the forefront of film and entertainment globally”.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com