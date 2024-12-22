DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has been honoured with the ‘Best Use of Cross-Platform Digital Content’ award at the MENA Digital Awards. The accolade is further recognition of beIN SPORTS' leadership in creativity, innovation, and audience engagement across the digital landscape.

The annual MENA Digital Awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing and content creation, applauding campaigns that demonstrate creativity and resonate deeply with their targeted audiences. beIN received the award for its cutting-edge digital strategy during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, which was held in January 2024 and showcased the broadcaster’s ability to deliver engaging content seamlessly across multiple platforms.

Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “The MENA Digital award is recognition of our dedication to redefining digital engagement in sports broadcasting. Coming just one year after the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, we wanted to provide the continent’s grandest footballing tournament with coverage at least on a par with what we produced for the global showpiece — I’m glad to say we achieved that, and more. We take great pride in this recognition of our ability to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape, providing viewers with a seamless and engaging viewing experience. As we look ahead, we remain focused on innovation to ensure we continue to lead the industry in digital content.”

As the official broadcaster of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ in the MENA region, beIN SPORTS aired all 51 matches live and exclusive on three new dedicated full high-definition channels, beIN ASIAN CUP, with the linear coverage mirrored on beIN CONNECT, the broadcaster’s OTT platform. With on-site studios and additional coverage on beIN SPORTS NEWS from beIN’s Doha HQ, the broadcaster provided 16-plus hours of live coverage each day, featuring a daily morning and evening show, original team-specific documentaries, unique previews, reviews, studio analysis from inside the stadiums and around the country, and live, on-the-ground reporting.

Dynamic digital operations played a central role in the success of beIN’s coverage of the event. A round-the-clock digital and social media strategy produced more than 6,000 pieces of content across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. This content included native videos, stories, and original programming, keeping fans connected to the tournament’s excitement and generating 1.7 billion social media views. Remarkably, such visibility saw beIN surpass its own award-winning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ campaign by some 600 million views.

Last year, beIN SPORTS received the trophy for the same category as well as the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

-Ends-

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com