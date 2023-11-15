Bagnaia and Martin go into the second-last race of the 2023 season with just 14 points separating them, and all the action from Lusail will be broadcast live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS 8

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading sports broadcaster, is revving up to bring its subscribers all the MotoGP action from this weekend’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The penultimate round of what has been another thrilling MotoGP season runs from 17-19 November at an extensively remodelled Lusail International Circuit.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, chasing his second world crown, saw his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship extended to 14 points this past weekend despite falling from pole to finish third behind Ducati Lenovo teammate Enea Bastianini and Gresini’s Alex Marquez in Sepang. World championship contender Jorge Martin finished a distant fourth to take home three points less than Bagnaia and slip further behind in the standings with just two rounds to go.

And beIN will be there every step of the way as the 2023 season approaches its climax. Coverage of Friday’s first practice session will run from 15.45 until 16.30 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 8 with commentary in both Arabic and English. On-track coverage resumes at 20.00 MECCA with the hour-long second practice as a packed rider field gets to grips with the newly resurfaced Lusail track. This will be complemented by Arabic pre and post in-studio analysis at 19.30 MECCA and 21.00 MECCA respectively.

Saturday,18 November, could go some way in deciding the title with Qualifying getting underway at 15.40 MECCA and the Tissot Sprint Race scheduled for 20.00 MECCA. Bagnaia has started from pole position seven times this season, but while he has only converted the pole into a race win twice, Martin has secured pole in four of the past seven grands prix and finished on the podium in all but one. In-studio coverage in Arabic will run on beIN SPORTS 8 from 19.30 MECCA, until coverage switches to the track once more at 20.00 MECCA for the 11-lap Sprint Race.

Sunday’s MotoGP race-day action kicks off on beIN at 17.30 MECCA with a 30-minute live in-studio build-up in Arabic will lay out the various plots and permutations to keep an eye on during the 22-lap race, which will be waved off at 20.00 MECCA.

Regardless of who finishes atop the podium, the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar always puts on a show, and with an expanded paddock, grander garages, and increased fan seating capacity this year’s race promises to be one not to miss. All the action can be accessed by subscribing to beIN at: www.bein.com/en/subscribe/.

