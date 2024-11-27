Broadcaster boasts two live on-site studios at Lusail International Circuit, with English Premier League trophy on display

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS is fusing football with Formula One this weekend, taking the English Premier League (EPL) into the F1 paddock at Lusail International Circuit as part of its exclusive coverage of the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024™. The region’s leading sports broadcaster has revealed its comprehensive dual-language plans for what promises to be a mammoth weekend of sports that will include the penultimate race of the F1 season and a crucial round of Premier League action.

With beIN’s Arabic F1 presentation team on-site for the three race days and live EPL studio coverage being recorded from inside Lusail International Circuit on Saturday and Sunday, a busy weekend of crossover entertainment awaits. The broadcaster will have two purpose-built studios on-site, with a dedicated F1 studio overlooking the track and an EPL studio in the centre of the paddock.

All the action gets underway on Friday 29 November, with the kick-off of the F1 Practice at 15:30 MECCA, followed by the Sprint Qualifying at 19:30 MECCA, live and exclusive from Lusail International Circuit in Arabic and English on beIN SPORTS 8 and beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 respectively. Studios will be presented by beIN’s Paul Fadel with expert analysis provided by former professional rally driver Saadon Al Kuwari, motorsports expert Alaa Qubain and a host of stars, complemented with on-the-ground coverage in the circuit and around the host country, delivered by four dedicated reporters - Stephanie Saad, Hadi Al-Katheri, Hadeel Riyad and Aarran Summers.

On Saturday, coverage continues with the Sprint from 16:00 MECCA and the Race Qualifying from 20:00 MECCA. Simultaneously, on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, football stalwarts Richard Keys and Andy Gray will broadcast live from the paddock from 17:00 MECCA, bringing viewers live coverage of Crystal Palace versus Newcastle United, followed by Arsenal’s visit to West Ham.

On Sunday 1 December, a mammoth day of sports starts at 15:30 MECCA on beIN SPORTS with major back-to-back EPL matches, with live studio coverage from the paddock at Lusail International Circuit featuring the EPL trophy, presented by Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari with expert analysis from Mohammed Aboutrika, Marcel Desailly and Tareq Al Jalahma.

Running concurrently from the F1 studio, live Race coverage will run from 17:00 MECCA. The third F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024™ will officially get underway at 19:00 MECCA with commentary from motorsports expert Khodr Al Rawi.

As part of the network’s beINSPIRED initiative to elevate the profile of underrepresented sports and talent, the all-female driver category, F1 ACADEMY, Saturday and Sunday races will also be broadcast live and exclusive from Lusail International Circuit on beIN SPORTS.

The broadcaster will run special F1 segments throughout the weekend across its linear channels and its OTT platforms, beIN CONNECT and TOD and beIN’s roving reporters will be filming exclusive interviews with F1 management, team principals and drivers, as well as sharing insights from exciting activations and fan zones around the host city. beIN’s network of overseas reporters will also be bring live reaction from across the globe post-race.

Over on digital, beIN will engage viewers with interactive content such as polls, social media activations, competitions to win signed merchandise, and a host of digital elements that promise to provoke debate, showcase the technical side of F1, and highlight key stats about the Qatar race.

