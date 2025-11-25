DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading global sports, entertainment and media organisation, is participating at the inaugural edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2025, showcasing key developments in its digital transformation journey, including new cloud-based and AI-enabled broadcasting technologies, while reaffirming its ongoing contribution to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The two-day MWC Doha 2025 opened today at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and marks the first time the MWC series has been held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The landmark event, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030, aims to bring together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate digital transformation and help build a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable economy.

beIN will demonstrate how it is transforming the way audiences engage with live content amid a profound shift in the global sports and entertainment media landscape. Recognised internationally for its coverage of major sports events, beIN is committed to elevating broadcasting standards across the MENA region and globally. It also continues to support Qatar’s ambitions to develop a diversified, knowledge-driven economy through innovation and digital capability building.

As artificial intelligence, interactivity, and personalised experiences become central to fan engagement, beIN is accelerating development of proprietary technologies that redefine how audiences connect with live content in the future. By showcasing its two digital platforms, the newly launched beIN STREAM, a cloud-enabled streaming service powered by a compact Wi-Fi cloud connector, and TOD, its award-winning OTT platform, the media conglomerate is highlighting how it is building next-generation capabilities designed to enhance live and on-demand sports experiences, including multi-view streaming, real-time statistics overlays, dynamic player profiles, and AI-driven predictions, all forming part of beIN’s long-term digital innovation roadmap.

“MWC Doha 2025 provides a powerful platform for us to share beIN’s journey to becoming a technology-driven broadcaster,” said Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP. “We continue to align our work with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing knowledge, innovation, and digital capability. As such, in parallel with the evolving global media landscape, we are investing in AI, interactivity, and personalisation to create richer, more meaningful ways for audiences to engage with our content.”

beIN STREAM is a new subscription-based OTT service that utilises a dedicated streaming device for access, marking a major shift toward cloud-based content delivery. The service demonstrates how cloud technology enables rapid updates, advanced graphics, and AI-enhanced content while eliminating the need for complex on-premise hardware. By moving all processing to the cloud, beIN STREAM delivers faster deployment, greater flexibility, and broader reach—allowing beIN to offer live sports and entertainment seamlessly on any TV and expand into new markets without traditional broadcasting constraints. Meanwhile TOD, delivers high-quality live and on-demand sports and entertainment content and continues to enhance its viewing experience through ongoing advancements in personalisation and platform design.

Both services reflect beIN’s long-term strategy to become a technology-driven broadcaster serving global audiences with unprecedented depth and flexibility. beIN is located at Stand C20 at MWC Doha 2025, which is taking place today and tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com