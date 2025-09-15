Dubai, UAE: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), one of the leading sports and entertainment media networks in the world, today announced the launch of its innovative new subscription service, beIN STREAM, in the United Arab Emirates.

beIN STREAM provides audiences in the UAE with unparalleled access to world-class sports and entertainment content through an easy-to-use Wi-Fi streaming device that can be plugged into any smart TV. Designed with convenience and flexibility in mind, beIN STREAM brings subscribers the best of live and on-demand viewing, delivering premium experiences with no long-term commitments.

UAE viewers can now enjoy exclusive beIN SPORTS coverage of the UEFA Champions League, tennis Grand Slams, and Formula 1, in addition to blockbuster movies, and much more on beIN’s premium entertainment channels - all with a simple connection to their home Wi-Fi. Subscriptions to beIN STREAM also include complimentary access to the beIN CONNECT app, ensuring a seamless viewing experience across multiple devices on-the-go.

The device is now available for purchase across the UAE at beIN SHOPS in Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi) and Al Manar Mall (Ras Al Khaimah), authorised distributors, Amazon.ae, Virgin Megastores, and Noon.

The launch of beIN STREAM in the UAE reflects beIN’s commitment to continually expand its digital offering, reaching new audiences with flexible, accessible, and high-quality services.

For more information or to purchase beIN STREAM, visit: bein.com/beinstream

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com