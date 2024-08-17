DOHA, PARIS – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has renewed its exclusive rights deal with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) for the McDonald’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 BKT Championship across 27 markets from the beginning of the 2024-25 season until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The five-year deal ensures beIN – a trusted partner of French football – will provide the best offering of McDonald’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 BKT Championship matches to its valued customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye, the US and Canada. Under the deal, beIN will broadcast at least four live McDonald’s Ligue 1 matches per match week, together with the annual Trophée des Champions match.

beIN has held the rights in MENA, the US and Canada since 2012, and in Türkiye since 2015.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, Group CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “As a long-standing and loyal partner of French football for over 12 years, beIN SPORTS is pleased to continue supporting the development of Ligue 1 internationally as official and exclusive broadcaster in 27 markets worldwide across the Middle East & North Africa, US & Canada, and Türkiye. These investments are in addition to beIN's significant domestic deals supporting Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France, together with our promotion of over 50 amateur grassroots football clubs in France via our beIN SQUAD initiative. beIN is proud to be one of the leading sports, entertainment and media groups in the world. We provide a platform and investment for sports to develop and grow, founded on our best-in-class broadcasting, production, technology and people, and a smart and consistent business strategy.”

Vincent Labrune, President of the Ligue de Football Professionnel, said: “LFP Media is delighted to continue working with beIN SPORTS, one of the most prominent broadcasters in the world and a long-standing partner of French football. Thanks to beIN SPORTS, Ligue 1 McDonald's will keep benefitting from a comprehensive coverage in MENA, Türkiye, the USA and Canada. beIN SPORTS will continue to offer a qualitative and innovative experience to football fans who enjoy following the adventures in France of their compatriots Achraf Hakimi, Folarin Balogun or Jonathan David.”

The exclusive deal includes the following countries in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen.

This latest renewal follows the extension of beIN’s LALIGA broadcasting rights deal across 34 markets in the MENA and APAC regions until the end of the 2027-28 and 2026-27 season.

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

