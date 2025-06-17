Renewal cements beIN as home of football and reaffirms the PL’s trust in beIN as a leading global broadcaster

Doha, London – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast every match of the Premier League (PL) in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until the end of the 2027/28 season, further solidifying its position as the global home of sports.

Premier League fans in MENA will be able to watch all 380 games each season live and exclusive on the group’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, in Arabic and English, in addition to having access to comprehensive magazine programming, including pre- and post-match shows, as well as daily highlights and weekly wrap-up programmes. beIN’s market-leading OTT service, TOD, also ensures subscribers can watch all PL content via live stream across web, tablet, and mobile devices, providing unparalleled coverage for football fans.

The agreement was signed today by Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA and the Premier League’s Chief Media Officer Paul Molnar at beIN’s MENA Headquarters in Qatar.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “Our long-standing partnership with the Premier League, which dates back to 2013, has been a journey of mutual growth and shared success. This renewal not only signifies our enduring commitment to providing the highest quality sports content on beIN SPORTS and reinforces our leading position in the MENA region, but also demonstrates the trust that the Premier League has in us. We are proud to continue bringing every moment of the Premier League to our viewers for three more years with the world-class analysis and commentary that our millions of viewers are accustomed to.”

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our longstanding partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP for a further three seasons in MENA. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class football and providing the best possible, localised viewing experience. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration on a variety of content and promotional initiatives, bringing the Premier League even closer to our passionate fans in this important region.”

Since its inception in 1992, the PL has grown to become one of the most-watched sports leagues in the world, with a cumulative TV audience of 3 billion people​​. The league’s global appeal is attributed to its highly competitive nature, featuring iconic clubs and legendary players that have shaped the history of football.

